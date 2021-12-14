Nearly two dozen people have filed to run for eight state and federal seats across northern and central Denton County in the March 1 primary elections.
Monday evening marked the filing deadline for the primary elections.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Secretary of State’s website indicated 21 people had filed for area races. Only four of them were Democrats.
Area residents have two congressional, two state Senate and four state House seats to decide in 2022 based upon new redistricting maps decided earlier this year by the Texas Legislature.
Those maps are currently the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging various forms of discrimination.
U.S. Congress
The latest candidate filing available online Tuesday afternoon was that of attorney Kathleen Brown, D-Wichita Falls, for Texas’ 13th Congressional District. That seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo.
District 13 covers the Panhandle and various counties north and west of Denton County. It was redrawn earlier this year to include Krum and the bulk of Denton residents in what critics alleged to be as an intentional dilution of Denton’s political representation.
The 26th Congressional District formerly encompassed the bulk of Denton County, but it was reshaped to exclude central Denton. It is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point.
Three other Republicans have filed for that seat. First among them to file was small-business owner Vincent Gallo Jr. on Dec. 7. The secretary of state’s website did not list an address for Gallo.
Independent investor Brian Brazeal of Bartonville filed on Dec. 10. The state website listed an error in the filing date for business executive Raven Harrison, R-Dallas, so it wasn’t clear when exactly he had filed.
Texas Senate
State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, appears to be running entirely unopposed in both the party primary elections in March and the general election in May, according to state filings available online Tuesday afternoon.
His District 30 seat includes most of Denton and eastern Denton County. It excludes portions of the municipalities bordering Lake Lewisville, which instead will be included in District 12.
Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, holds the District 12 seat but decided not to seek reelection.
Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed for the seat in mid-November. Parker currently represents Texas House District 63, which was reshaped to include only a small section of southern Denton County.
He will face business owner Chris Russell, R-Dallas, in the Republican primary for Texas Senate District 12.
Democrats Ferdi Mongo, who works in real estate, and court coordinator Francine Ly are also vying for the seat. Mongo listed an Argyle address with their filing, and Ly did not have a town listed on the state website.
Texas House
District 57 is a new addition to Denton County. As such, it drew a relatively crowded Republican primary.
Lawyer Richard Hayes, Ponder Mayor Matthew Poole and Matthew Haines, who listed his occupation as “self employed,” all filed for the seat between Nov. 13 and Dec. 8.
No Democrats filed for the seat.
District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, drew a challenger in Republican Andy Hopper. Hopper, a software engineer, did not have an address listed on the state website by Tuesday afternoon. No Democrats filed for the seat.
District 65, which is currently held by Democrat Rep. Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, garnered three Republicans and one Democrat by the filing deadline.
Beckley is not seeking reelection as she runs for the state’s lieutenant governor seat.
The Republicans are Kronda Thimesch of Carrollton, who listed their occupation as “owner,” Peyton Inge of Argyle, who listed their occupation as “real estate,” and Robert Cooksey of Lewisville, who listed their occupation as “retired military.”
Social worker Brittney Verdell, D-Lewisville, is the only Democrat filed for the District 65 seat.
Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, appeared to be running entirely unopposed to retain his District 106 seat.
Election deadlines
The last day to register to vote in time for the March 1 primaries is Jan. 31.
New Year’s Day is officially the first day to apply for a ballot by mail. The ballot must be received by March 1 at 7 p.m. for it to be counted by election workers.
The first day of early voting will be Valentine’s Day; the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18; and the last day of in-person early voting is Feb. 25.
The general election will be held on May 7.