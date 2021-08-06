Classrooms across city of Denton buildings are available to rent, including police facilities, but the public generally can’t rent the Police Department’s training facilities.
From the tactical simulation area to the firearms range, the Denton Police Department opens its training center to other law enforcement agencies. The city of Denton has a section in its policies outlining what people have to do in order to rent out city facilities and the Police Department is one of those facilities, although law enforcement training activities do take priority over other events.
“We have lots of agencies that want to use our facility,” said Sgt. David Beckwith, who works in the Academy and Training division. “It’s mainly for the [simulation] house, for the firing range. … But mainly, the main bread and butter of this is different companies we bring in like Calibre Press, Street Cop Training, stuff like that that we host training classes here for other agencies to come attend.”
The Training Center opened its doors for use in January 2014. It’s booked year-round with North Texas law enforcement agencies coming by to use Denton police’s simulators. The use-of-force simulator’s price is $200 for an eight-hour day, the tactical simulation area and defensive tactics room are $150, and classrooms and the firearms range are $100.
The money they generate from rentals goes back into the city’s general fund. The general fund reflects Denton’s general service operations like public safety, libraries and parks. According to the latest budget, it’s a reserved balance for unanticipated expenses. Much of the revenue, 38%, comes from the city’s ad valorem tax.
Even when agencies rent out the facilities, they have to bring their own equipment such as weapons or safety equipment kits. Beckwith said someone on their staff is also around for when other departments use their rooms.
“We’re generally always here during the day, and so whenever there’s an agency that’s coming in, we’ll make sure they have everything they need, just to make sure they’re squared away, they’re good to go,” Beckwith said.
The defensive tactics room has mats and punching bags. Beckwith said the room is used to train in hand-to-hand techniques for self-defense. The use-of-force simulator provides users with a virtual reality experience of scenarios like active shooters and robberies.
The tactical simulation area — referred to as the “sim” house — is a large room with movable walls. The walls and furniture can be moved around to create house-like spaces or other rooms for police to train for active shooters, burglaries and other scenarios. Beckwith said their own officers will play perpetrators, and area actors will come in as well.
The city policy also lists the driving simulator, but Beckwith said they haven’t rented that out in a while because they’re trying to get rid of the two they have. Officer Christopher Curtis, the defensive tactics instructor, said the feedback he’s gotten back from students has influenced their decision to get rid of them.
“One of the reasons, it wasn’t very realistic from what I’ve heard, getting feedback from recruits,” Curtis said. “It would say it’s going 60 miles an hour, but you don’t get any of that feel, so when you’re taking a turn, you don’t feel like you’re going 60.”
He added recruits have said they’ve also experienced motion sickness from the simulator. When it was available to rent out, it cost $200 and users had to have an instructor trained in how to use it, either through the Denton Police Department — which was another $100 — or their own.
Agencies that rent out facilities also have to obtain general liability insurance with a minimum coverage of $500,000, per city policy.
The training center’s memorandum of understanding outlines a cancellation policy where organizations that cancel within 30 days of service have to pay a fee of 50% unless the date is rescheduled and confirmed within 60 days of the start date.
A 100% fee is required if organizations cancel within seven days of the day of service. Organizations are entitled to a 100% refund if the Denton Police Department has to cancel the training, unless the organization reschedules the canceled training.
“Once we get that [memorandum] on file for an agency that wants to continuously come back … we’ll just again schedule it on the calendar and then we’ll reserve the spot for them,” Beckwith said.