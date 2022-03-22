A man returned to his construction trailer Monday morning to find a $65 bottle of whiskey and an autographed Hooters calendar had been stolen, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
The man said he had last been in the trailer, located in the 1900 block of Apalis Drive, around 5 p.m. Friday and returned early Monday morning to find a window smashed. Inside, the man told police the whiskey, the “priceless” calendar and several bottles of Gatorade were missing. He also reported a second break-in at another trailer on the construction site, which had broken glass and a missing key, the report said.
The man told officers he would check surveillance video to see if footage of the incident was captured. He valued the repair and replacement cost at $600.
Other reports
Intersection of Frame Street and Paisley Street — A man told police he was forced into a van by three other men Monday night.
The 18-year-old man said he was walking down the street when the van’s occupants told him to get in and that if he did not they would “drag him in.” He said the vehicle drove around briefly before throwing the complainant out near the intersection of Frame and Paisley streets just after 10 p.m., where he contacted police. He told officers he was not sure where he was walking when he was initially picked up, but that the van was moving when the men ejected him.
The caller wants to press charges if the men can be identified, according to the report.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man was taken into custody after surveillance footage showed him removing clothes from packages and placing them in his backpack at a store Monday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the Wal-Mart on Loop 288 around 1:30 p.m. Monday, where loss prevention told officers they’d stopped the 33-year-old man after he came out of the restroom in different clothing and passed all points of sale. Store surveillance also showed the man removing packaging and tags from T-shirts, sweatshirts and jeans before placing them in his bookbag.
The man had previously been trespassed from the location and had an outstanding warrant from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for release of surety bond on a theft of property charge for between $100 and $750.
He was transported to the city jail without incident, according to the report.
2500 block of North Interstate 35 East — A resident’s truck was stolen from his apartment complex while he was sleeping Sunday night, he told police.
Officers responded to a call about a vehicle theft from a resident of the Prairie Hollow Apartments around 9:24 a.m. Monday. The resident said he parked his 1995 Nissan pickup out front around 5 p.m. Sunday, and when he got up at 6 a.m. Monday, he discovered it was missing. He told police no one else should have access to the vehicle, and it was valued at around $3,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 287 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.