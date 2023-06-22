Whether you’re visiting Denton for a weekend or just passing through on your way to another Texas destination, the city has plenty of options for a cozy night in. From quant B&Bs to unique home rentals and upscale hotels, there’s something for travelers of every budget.
Splurge — $150+ per night
If you’re looking to take in some of Denton’s charm — and a little luxury — while you’re here, these unique finds are worth the splurge.
The Brownlow House — A bed and breakfast and wedding venue just minutes from downtown Denton, the historic Brownlow House offers a boutique experience for micro weddings, brunch and formal teas and memorable weekend getaways. With themed rooms starting at $200 a night, available amenities include a fireplace, clawfoot tub, a formal dining room and library and gourmet breakfasts on weekends. Book at thebrownlowhouse.com.
Old Irish Inn — Located at 3030 N. Trinity Rd., this laid-back bed and breakfast is about six miles outside of Denton but worth the drive. Located on an alpaca ranch, the inn features five 1950s-era cottages with covered porches, complimentary breakfast, catch-and-release fishing opportunities, an on-site billiards room and hot tub. Visit the inn’s website for booking information.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center — A popular destination for corporate events and conferences, the Embassy Suites at 3100 Town Center Trail in Rayzor Ranch features an on-site restaurant, room service, a concierge, electric vehicle charging, an outdoor pool and more. Though rooms typically start at more than $200 per night, the 4-star Embassy is a great destination if you’re here for a business trip or convention and looking for an all-inclusive lodging experience.
Sleep — $120 and under
Just here for a sleep and in search of a classic hotel experience? These are just a few of the many options that offer comfortable amenities and a price that won’t break the bank.
Courtyard by Marriott Denton — With rooms just over $100 per night, this 3-star hotel offers modern hotel amenities like an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center and bar. It’s located at 2800 Colorado Blvd. Book online.
Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites — The 4-star Best Western Premier at 2450 Brinker Road offers guests an elevated experience over other classic hotels. The hotel offers an onsite lounge and full bar, a resort-style pool with a waterfall and hot tub, electric vehicle charging, pillowtop mattresses and more. Book online at the Best Western website.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denton South — Offering outdoor seating areas and modern, spacious rooms, the 3-star Holiday Inn at 3180 S Interstate 35 is nearby Unicorn Lake and South Lakes Park. With an outdoor pool, free breakfast, and business and fitness centers, this hotel is a solid option for both professionals and casual travelers. Reservations can be made online.
Home rentals — Booking sites like Airbnb and Vrbo list whole-home and apartment rentals at various prices throughout the city. With different amenities and layouts to choose from, booking a short-term rental offers more flexibility, and perhaps more local flair, than a traditional hotel.
Save — Stay for less than $100/night
If frugal is what you have in mind, Denton has plenty of choices that are easy on your wallet and still close to local attractions.
Comfort Inn near UNT — With prices as low as $66 per night, this two-star hotel near the University of North Texas campus still has plenty to offer guests. The pet-friendly sleepaway has free breakfast and WiFi, an indoor pool and hot tub and a fitness center. A short walk away is Fry Street, which offers plenty of dive bars and pubs, often frequented by UNT students.
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Denton — Rooms at the La Quinta start at around $80 per night, with classic amenities like free continental breakfast, indoor pool, fitness and business centers and a pet park. Located at 4465 N Interstate 35, this hotel is a solid option for anyone looking for all the traditional amenities at a lower price point. Bookings can be made on the hotel’s website.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites Denton — Another budget- and pet-friendly option, America’s Best boasts in-room kitchens and on-site golf alongside classic offerings like free breakfast. It’s located at 820 S. Interstate 35 in Denton.
Quality Inn Denton — Located at 4211 N. Interstate 35, this no-frills hotel has free breakfast and WiFi, an outdoor pool and a fitness center. No pets or smoking are allowed on the property. Reservations can be made on the hotel’s website.
Red Roof Inn & Suites — With rooms around $80 per night, the pet-friendly Red Roof Inn at 3116 Bandera St. near UNT offers an outdoor pool and on-site laundry. Breakfast isn’t offered, though rooms feature microwaves, minifridges and coffeemakers. Book online at Red Roof’s website.
Room rentals — Airbnb also shows room rentals and studio options for as low as around $40 a night before taxes and fees, though amenities, house rules and guest cleaning requirements and fees vary by host.
