This year marks 40 years since President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, designating the third Monday in January a federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
The cities of Denton and Lewisville are set to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King's life and service on Monday. Here’s a list of events in Denton County.
Denton
MLK Jr. Day Celebration
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
The theme of Monday’s event is inspired by King’s book Why We Can’t Wait, about the nonviolent movement against racial segregation in the United States, specifically the 1963 Birmingham campaign.
A speaker from the Denton & Vicinity Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (DAVID) will speak to the crowd, and the program will also include entertainment and more.
The day begins with a flag football tournament at 11 a.m. at Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw St.
Community members will gather at 2:45 p.m. at Fred Moore Park and march to the MLK Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., where the program will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, 1450 S. Stemmons Freeway
Organizers are looking for help to clean the historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.
Volunteers will help clean up the grounds with garden tools. Two generators will be provided for electric tools. Organizers have asked participants to bring 50- to 100-foot electric extension cords, lawn mowers and other equipment. Water and snacks will be available for volunteers.
Founded in the 1880s, Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also known as Mt. Olive Cemetery, is believed to be the site of as many as 134 graves.
30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Lewisville High School, 1098 W. Main St., 6 p.m.
Lewisville High School will host its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. A display of art, photo and essay contest entries will open at 5 p.m., followed by the event at 6 p.m.
The celebration’s theme is titled “Living the Dream: It Takes a Team.” The ceremony will include recognition of art, photo and essay contest winners, who will receive cash prizes. Alumnus Cameron Dockery will be the keynote speaker of the event.
Admission is free.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.