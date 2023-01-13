hen

Sam Miller holds one of the hens behind the barn at Cedar Ridge Free Range farm in Pickton in 2021. Egg sales at the farm have soared during the recent price surge.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Egg prices have soared in recent months, driven largely by a devastating outbreak of avian flu. Some stores have even placed limits on purchases as reports of egg shortages emerge.

At a Kroger in Fort Worth on Thursday, a dozen store-brand eggs cost $4.89, while cage-free, organic eggs hit $9.99. Customers were limited to three cartons.

