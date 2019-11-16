The Wheeler House, a transitional housing facility designed for single mothers and their children, announced that program operations are transferring from Giving Hope Inc. to Grace Like Rain according to Pat Smith, CEO Serve Denton.
Both organizations — Giving Hope Inc. and Grace Like Rain — serve families that are either at-risk of becoming homeless or are currently experiencing homelessness.
The decision to transfer operations, effective immediately, followed after a mutual agreement was reached between the three parties as Giving Hope Inc. undergoes restructuring, Smith said. But because both nonprofits have been a part of Serve Denton, he said the decision was a “great fit.”
“It was just a mutual agreement that it would be better for Grace Like Rain to take over all of the Wheeler House,” Smith said. “Giving Hope Inc. is going through some restructuring, and we supported that.”
Tyheshia Scott, executive director of Giving Hope Inc., said she wanted to ensure the organization is able to continue to provide some of the critical services it offers for members of the community. Scott said that because Grace Like Rain provides similar services to mothers and children, restructuring operations “made sense.”
“All of the services that we were providing to the moms will not change at all,” Scott said. “Everything will continue.”
The transfer aims to consolidate respective operations of Giving Hope Inc., such as case management, into Grace Like Rain’s operations of providing support for families, counseling and to include aspects of child care and transportation assistance. Under the agreement, according to Smith, Grace Like Rain will take over the entirety of the Wheeler House, which includes both long- and short-term housing operations.
The facility, located at 821 N. Elm St., includes four bedrooms for long-term housing that can last from three to six months, Smith said, while three bedrooms consist of short-term housing needs up to four weeks.
In addition, long-term housing needs under the program include a kitchen, living room, laundry room, bathrooms and a play area for children, Smith said.
“It basically gives each mom and family an apartment that allows them to live there safely and securely while they are getting back on their feet,” Smith said.