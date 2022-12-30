Commissioners Court chambers
The county judge leads meetings of the Denton County Commissioners Court, which holds meetings at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, shown here in 2021.

 DRC file photo

After a somewhat dramatic 2022, Denton County and its Commissioners Court, as well as the Denton Country Transportation Authority, will jump into the new year with full agendas. 

While we'll be covering all of the developments that impact county residents, there are a few things we will be watching closely.

