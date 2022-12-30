After a somewhat dramatic 2022, Denton County and its Commissioners Court, as well as the Denton Country Transportation Authority, will jump into the new year with full agendas.
While we'll be covering all of the developments that impact county residents, there are a few things we will be watching closely.
Denton County Confederate Monument Exhibit
Denton County's Confederate Statue monument saga has yet to be resolved heading into 2023. After the monument was removed from the Courthouse-on-the-Square in 2020 amid a flurry of protests, county officials unveiled plans to add parts of it back in the form of a Square museum exhibit.
Those plans went public in April 2021, with the goal being to install the new exhibit within six months. However, that timeline has continuously been pushed back. The latest update from the county, according to Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb, is that the exhibit "is anticipated to open in January." It's unclear if there's going to be an opening event, but regardless, the exhibit is sure to stir up some of the same controversy of years past.
Two beleaguered county agencies made leadership switches this year, with the Denton Central Appraisal District appointing Don Spencer as chief appraiser and the Denton County Transportation Authority appointing Paul Cristina as CEO.
Struggles over the past few years have been well documented for both DCAD and DCTA. At the appraisal district, governmental bodies from all over the county banded together to show their public disapproval for former chief appraiser Hope McClure. DCTA's circumstances were less clear, but former CEO Raymond Suarez officially "resigned" with no reason given.
To start earning back the trust of the public and officials alike, Spencer and Cristina have their work cut out for them, but each has gotten rave reviews from board members at their respective agencies. The improvement of those two agencies will be one of the biggest question marks heading into 2023.
