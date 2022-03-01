What was on Denton County voters' minds as they cast their ballots?

As part of our comprehensive coverage of Tuesday's primary elections in Denton County, the Denton Record-Chronicle again partnered with Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time posts from area polling places. Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, these students fanned out to talk with voters and poll workers throughout north and central Denton County.
Below are their reports from their field:
Lifeline Church
It was hard to miss the polling location at Lifeline Church in Denton with all the red and blue signs that lined the road to the church.
Denton resident Michael Beady was standing outside the polls with other Republicans showing support for his candidate of choice. He said that “getting the right candidate into office” was the most pressing issue in this election.
He said he voted for Dianne Edmondson for Denton County commissioner, as he has supported her for years and believes she is the best candidate for the job.
“I’ve always supported her; I’ve known her for years. She’s a good candidate, she knows her stuff, she’s done a lot for Denton, and that’s why she gets our support,” he said.
Poll workers at the church said turnout was good but not as high as they would have liked, with many people having voted early or not voting at all. They didn’t mention any voting issues.
— Isabella Quintanilla
North Branch Library
Democratic voters at Denton's North Branch Library on Tuesday seemed enthusiastic about the election and shared positive voting experiences. There were no lines, and it took voters about 15 minutes to cast their ballots.
“Turnout has been OK," said poll worker David Barrow, who was working his first primary. "It’s hard to know what to expect with lots of early voters.”
Barrow said elections staff spent much of their day directing people to the correct precinct. There were a number of Republican voters who came to North Branch Library thinking they could vote there, but they had to go to a Republican polling site instead.
Beto O’Rourke was a popular choice among those Democratic voters who consented to an interview. Denton resident Michaela Cloyd said she decided to vote for O’Rourke after he ran for the U.S. Senate two years ago. Cloyd also said the issues she cares the most about are equity and equality.
Democratic voter Shawn Baker said, “I don’t expect massive change, and I don’t expect Beto to win, quite frankly, and he’s the front-runner for the Democrats, but we’ll see what happens.” Baker said he participates in every election he can and has collected a number of “I Voted” stickers. Baker said he is most passionate about such issues as “ethical treatment of people who are having the most trouble.”
— Makayla Lockhart
The Democratic polling location at the North Branch Library saw a slow, steady stream of voters Tuesday during the noon hour, but the stream slowed down close to 1 p.m. Many voters were on their lunch breaks.
O’Rourke was a top choice among voters who consented to interviews, along with Mike Collier for lieutenant governor.
Bert Grebel, 37, and Jennifer Forester, 38, of Denton, said they did not vote in any of the unopposed races, including the Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court of Texas and Court of Criminal Appeals positions.
“I didn’t vote in any of the unopposed races because I’m not exactly happy with the Democratic Party right now,” Forester said.
By 1:30 p.m., the polling place had processed just over 100 ballots. On the ballot directions, voters were instructed to mark an X for the candidate they wanted to vote for; however, the ballot machines were unable to read such small marks, so poll officials had to instruct voters to fill in the bubbles completely. This was a countywide issue, the presiding election judge said.
— Kaitlynn Hutchins
North Texas Fairgrounds
Republican voters at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton were eager to cast their votes. Some of the issues these voters said they were worried about were border security, public education and the conflict occurring between Russia and Ukraine.
Denton resident Lisa Haynes said she is most worried about “voter integrity, border security, child mutilation for gender change and being a Christian state.” She said she planned to vote for Allen West for governor.
Dan Burnam, the election judge at North Branch Library, and Jennifer Moulton, the election judge at the fairgrounds, both said the election had run smoothly at both sites. They said they expected a rush around 6 p.m. as people headed home from work.
— Makayla Lockhart
A man who gave only his first name, Kevin, waited for his elderly father in the late afternoon to finish voting while he played the piano on his phone. He's a gospel musician and said he likes to come up with ideas anywhere he can.
Zach Lee said he was most interested in local issues and does not care for single-issue voting. He emphasized his distaste for the growing desire for government control to help people, saying it was a "loss of liberty." He said he believes in lower taxes and better breaks for businesses.
Christen Garretson came with her three children and said she was most interested in the governor's race and such issues as education and medical freedom. She home-schools her children and graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in education.
Daima Clever was quick to mention her main topic of interest was the border. She believed the best way to achieve her specific views was by voting for a good pairing of the governor and lieutenant general so they could work together.
Ernie Stripling brought along his service dog, Elvis, who is the pet mayor of Denton. Stripling said he voted Tuesday because the polling place was right around the corner of his house, casting his vote for Louie Gohmert for attorney general because he's his hero.
— Giovanni Delgadillo
Singing Oaks Church of Christ
Even though Samantha Hall, 27, of Denton, knew whom she wanted to vote for since about a month ago, she said she decided to wait until election day to cast her ballot. She said she was most passionate about the governor's race, indicating she voted for Republican Greg Abbott based on his responses to COVID-19.
According to elections personnel at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, by 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 18 people had voted at the Republican polling place; two hours later, at 11:30 a.m., there were a total of 58 votes; and at 1:30 p.m., there were 92 voters who had cast their ballots.
A 63-year-old poll worker who gave only her first name of Janet, from San Antonio, said there were no voting issues by early afternoon. In her fourth year working the polls, she said she was well trained to help people vote.
The church also had a veteran working the polls. Gregg, a 68-year-old Denton resident originally from Amarillo, said he started working the polls in 1982 in Louisiana. He said he is passionate about it, and "it's a right and responsibility." He said he wants to ensure whoever comes to his site feels safe and that he wants "a fair election regardless of who they vote for."
— Lesly Juarez Romero
Denton ISD Sisk Service Center Annex
At Denton ISD's Sisk Service Center Annex, the employee in charge of working the polls gave only her first name of Odette and said she was a first-time worker at this location. She said a steady flow of people had been coming in from both parties, Democratic and Republican.
Below are the number of voters from both parties as of 1:30 p.m.:
Democratic primary
- 9:30 a.m.: 11 votes
- 11:30 a.m.: 20 votes
- 1:30 p.m.: 33 votes
Republican primary
- 9:30 a.m.: 22 votes
- 11:30 a.m.: 48 votes
- 1:30 p.m.: 90 votes
— Lesly Juarez Romero
South Branch Library
Chauncey Pham, 37, has lived in Denton for three years and decided to vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary. Pham said local social programs and infrastructure were key issues and that she decided whom to vote for based on the government’s response to COVID-19.
“I decided within the last pandemic response from our existing governor,” Pham said. “I made my decision about a year to two years ago, that as soon as I had the opportunity to vote him out I would.”
Kyrstin Mellberg is originally from Harker Heights but has now been a resident in Denton since 2013. This was Mellberg’s first year as a poll worker, but she has volunteered before for campaigns. Mellberg said younger volunteers are stepping up this year to help out at the polling sites.
“They have a shortage this year for poll workers,” Mellberg said. “Usually we have a good group of people to rely on, but with different COVID-19 concerns and people passing away, we don’t have a lot anymore.”
— Katarina Diaz
Sherman Drive Church of Christ
Abortion was a key issue for Denton native Debetra Mohair as she cast her vote Tuesday.
“I don’t like nobody else having control over anybody as far as that abortion law in the state of Texas," Mohair said. “I’m too old to have a baby, but I got kids, I got grandkids, and what if one of them gets raped — I don't think they should be made to carry a baby from a rapist.”
Mohair said she has argued with relatives over free choice and makes her own decisions. She said she believes voting is important to make changes.
— Coreyon Chester
Denia Recreation Center
Denton resident Vernon Drumgoole said he struggled to find the Democratic polling place after having no luck at a Republican location on McCormick Street.
“I guess they are trying to keep track of who came out to vote, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of a difference to me,” Drumgoole said.
He said that even though he could not find any of the early voting sites, he figured he could count on the Denia Recreation Center, which has been his voting site for years now.
— Coreyon Chester
Voertman's
As the sun began to set, Voertman’s bookstore near UNT saw an influx of Denton residents walk through the door to vote.
UNT student Sarah Worku, who works at Voertman’s, said, “This is the largest turnout I’ve seen here over the last three years of me working here."
While it is unique that a retailer such as Voertman’s is used as a voting site, it has advantages in allowing young adults and students easy access to voting. Although Worku, a Dallas native, is not registered to vote in Denton County, she said she looked forward to voting in the upcoming elections because “it’s really important.”
However, a 24-year-old Denton resident who gave only the name Mallory said they were excited to get to the polls Tuesday to vote.
With many pressing issues for the LGBTQ community and the potential legalization of marijuana in Texas being another main concern, Mallory said it was important for their voice to be heard. One key race was the governor's race, where Mallory said they were voting for Beto O’Rourke because “he’s actually trying to help people who need it, LGBT issues and decriminalization of marijuana.”
— Alicia Drake
Faith United Methodist Church
First-time poll worker Wick Johnson said there were "no major problems" regarding the voting equipment and that there was a "steady flow of people coming in" at First United Methodist Church, which served as both a Democratic and Republican polling place. At the same time, "nobody had to wait to vote" at the church.
Johnson recently retired and made it a goal to work at a polling location during election time. He encourages everyone, especially younger voters, to vote whenever they get a chance.
"I believe that everyone needs to have a fair shot in this country, and the only way you can truly do that is get out and vote," Johnson said.
— Bianca Caraballo
Denton Civic Center
Jasmine Casey, a 23-year-old student originally from Abilene, said she was most passionate about the governor's race, voting for Democrat Beto O'Rourke because she said he aligns with her belief of “inclusion for everybody.”
She said she opted to vote on election day, instead of during early voting, because it worked best with her schedule.
Rachel Vrao, a 53-year-old from Denton, said she was most concerned about issues dealing with women’s reproductive rights.
“Abortion is an important issue to me,” Vrao said. “However, I don’t want it done because I don’t think it's right.”
Vrao said she knew whom she would vote for because she always votes Republican.
Hector Daniel Puga-Rosales, a 32-year-old man originally from Queretaro, Mexico, said he cared most about the community.
“I want candidates that help out the people,” Puga-Rosales said. “I care about universal health care, legalizing marijuana and protecting women's reproductive rights”
Puga-Rosales said he was most passionate about the race for governor.
“I don't agree with anything that Greg Abbott has done,” Puga-Rosales said. “I’d rather have more Democratic voices in the Texas House of Representatives. I don't think Republicans care about the needs of the people.”
Puga-Rosales said he wanted to vote early, but his work and school schedule didn't allow it.