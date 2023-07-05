dmn mosquito.png

This week, the CDC issued a malaria warning in the U.S. after five locally acquired cases, including one in Texas, were reported. The Texas case is the first spread by local mosquitoes in 30 years.

 James Gathany / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas’ first locally acquired case of malaria in 30 years was recently reported by health officials. The patient was diagnosed with the disease after working outdoors in South Texas’ Cameron County, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement Friday.

Experts say that malaria is unlikely to spread to North Texas. Here’s what to know about malaria and how to avoid mosquito bites.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags