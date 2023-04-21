What they said: Denton City Council candidates share perspectives, goals at public forum

Old and new faces, familiar ideals, similar goals and voters’ questions that echoed recent events appeared at a Q&A session with Denton City Council candidates Thursday night.
The local Denton chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted the candidate forum at City Hall. Only about 20 people attended.
Several council candidates were in attendance, sitting at the council dais where they all sought to answer voters’ questions. Those candidates included District 1 incumbent Vicki Byrd and challenger Birdia Johnson, District 3 incumbent Jesse Davis and challenger Paul Meltzer and District 4 candidates Joe Holland, Stephanie Neuharth and Donald Thornton. District 3 candidate Stephen Dillenberg was not in attendance.
Held on what’s known as the "4/20" holiday celebrating cannabis, one of the questions voters asked candidates concerned their support for voter-led initiatives such as Proposition B, the low-level marijuana decriminalization ordinance, which the city has been refusing to implement fully since 72% of voters approved it in early November.
Only two candidates were willing to voice their support of Proposition B and similar voter-led initiatives.
District 3 candidate Paul Meltzer, a former council member, said he had voted for Proposition B in early November and offered a campaign promise to spearhead a council-approved ordinance that supports the voter-led one if elected.
District 1 incumbent Vicki Byrd said she supported what the overwhelming number of Denton voters wanted, regardless of the city's liability to be sued, as Neuharth claimed in her reasoning against it.
“But this is citizens’ concern, their fight and their argument, and I’m not standing in the way of that,” Byrd said. “And if this happens to go to a lawsuit, the citizens are going to be paying the price anyway for the city to defend itself.”
Throughout the night, candidates were offered a series of questions that covered issues such as development incentives, which most of them agreed were needed, and the problems at the Denton County Transportation Authority.
Byrd said she supported public transit but mentioned that bus routes needed to be adjusted so more people would ride them.
“GoZone pretty much sucks,” Byrd said. “I’ve had some bad experiences. I almost got hit by one of their cars the other day.”
Her challenger, Johnson, disagreed. She supported GoZone and said it just needed to “iron out some kinks.”
Davis in District 3 also said that GoZone needed to be improved and questioned why the city was sending millions to DCTA.
Meltzer agreed that the city also needed some kind of micro-transit system like GoZone that wasn’t layered on top of established bus routes. He said that public transit is needed and should run more hours to cut down on the wait times.
“We need fixed route buses to stay in the center of the city and follow a grid pattern so you could tell where you are going,” Meltzer said.
Both District 4 candidates Holland and Thornton supported GoZone. Holland said that they needed to stop doing what doesn’t work, such as buses, referred to himself as "a GoZone guy” and called it the closest thing people have to calling a friend for a ride.
Thornton agreed with Neuharth, who said that a hybrid model is needed. She suggested that the buses be downsized to shuttle buses since not many people ride them, which would not only save on fuel but also other transportation expenses.
“We need to figure out why they are not riding,” Neuharth said. “Is it because the bus routes are unreliable?”
Affordable housing and homelessness were also discussed and offered as a two-part question.
Byrd in District 1 praised what the city and nonprofits are doing to help people experiencing homelessness, as well as the Loop 288 shelter with its wraparound services, which she said offers people the opportunity to transition into a normal daily lifestyle and set them up for success.
Byrd also mentioned that some people out there prefer to be homeless.
“We can’t save everybody, but we can do is be respectful to everyone,” Byrd said. “... We are a very compassionate city.”
Johnson in District 1 said that she has been part of organizations that have tried to help people experiencing homelessness by offering education and mental health services, but she said some people feel restrained when they’re inside a home.
Johnson serves on the board of the Denton Housing Authority, an organization that helps people find homes. She said that they’re struggling to keep up with Denton’s growth. The organization recently went to Washington, D.C., to advocate for more affordable and available homes.
She claimed that more than 13,000 people are trying to get on housing programs.
“And there is no money,” Johnson said.
Davis in District 3 took credit for spearheading the Loop 288 shelter location behind closed doors. He also mentioned the city’s Affordable Housing Toolkit, which he said is trying to address this issue through a lens. But given the city’s track record with trying to move forward with a tiny home village, when affordable housing might arrive to help thousands of people in Denton is anyone’s guess.
Davis’ opponent claimed that Davis had "selective memory" and that the council, which Meltzer served on at the time, had voted unanimously for it.
Meltzer claimed that the Loop 288 shelter was a great step forward but more was needed. He pointed out that he had originally supported the tiny home village when he was on council and said that he would help to make it a reality if he’s elected.
As a retired justice of the peace, Holland spent years siding with landlords and evicting tenants, according to court records. He mentioned that Denton has a Denton Housing Authority to help low income people and that he'd like to see a public facility corporation in Denton to help create affordable housing, in part, because it allows the city to dictate how many affordable units are available in the public-private partnership with the developer.
Public facility corporations, however, do have their own issues. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican, recently filed a bill to limit their use, claiming they take too many properties off the tax roll.
“Now the last thing I want to do is for the city of Denton to be a landlord,” Holland said. “I’m not advocating that. But I think we can give some direction to low-income housing developers and come up with a better solution.”
Neuharth claimed affordable housing is a complex issue and there are multiple problems to address, and there isn't an easy solution for doing so. She claimed there are costs, such as fees, that need to be cut all across the board and that people are being taxed out of their houses.
“In order to have affordable housing, we need to have affordable housing across the spectrum,” Neuharth said. “If you look for a house today, the average starting price is about $350,000, which is at least $100,000 to $150,000 more than it was two years ago. And what does that do, that inflates the price of what’s the lowest. So when it continues to rise, it is hard to appraise that affordable housing rate.”
Thornton in District 4 referenced a common conservative talking point that implies low-income people are lazy and take advantage of the system when he claimed some of his family abused Section 8 housing. He agreed that people do need a safety net and a transition point, but he stressed that bringing better jobs to Denton would help solve the issue.
As for people without stable housing, Thornton said that faith-based programs were needed to help the rising number in Denton.
“Just providing homes to the homeless will not solve the issue,” Thornton said.
Throughout the night, District 3 candidates were the only ones who made claims against each other and their voting histories on council. Davis claimed that he represented all of the district and not just special interest groups, that as a lifetime Denton resident it has been his honor to serve on council and that he had several projects in the works he would like to see through if reelected and not recalled.
Meltzer stressed that he doesn’t take any funding from development or apartment political action committees like other members on council have. He stressed that he was asked to run by voters who were dissatisfied with Davis’ representation. Nearly 250 of them signed a petition to recall Davis in May for not supporting Proposition B and a 2022 abortion rights resolution.
According to election campaign reports, Davis has raised $17,080 in contributions. Meltzer has raised $8,968 so far. Neither received contributions from development PACs. District 3 candidate Stephen Dillenberg showed no contributions.
District 4 candidates shared similar ideals and were mostly cordial to each other in their responses. None of them supported Proposition B since misdemeanor marijuana is against state law. Thornton, who raised $120 in contributions, proclaimed that the city council didn’t need to focus on national issues — like marijuana reform and abortion rights — on the local level; streets, zoning and development should be their focus.
Holland, who has raised nearly $9,000 in contributions, seemed to echo Thornton’s thoughts. He said he knew what it was like to deal with road construction issues, which he claimed should have been addressed a long time ago. His bike shop, which he’s operated for 50 years, is in the heart of Denton, and he’s been dealing with the road repair on Elm Street. He said that he had been knocking on doors since January to speak with constituents.
“You know what the number one thing they all said was?” he told the small audience. “Streets and roads.”
The gloves didn’t come off with the District 4 candidates until Thornton mentioned that he was the only one in District 4 who had received the endorsement from the Denton Police Association.
Holland and Neuharth, whose record reports about $7,300 in contributions, said it was easy to get their endorsement when they don’t even talk with the other candidates running for office to find out where they stand.
Thornton has been serving on the Denton Police Chief Advisory Board for two years now.
The full forum is available to watch online through the city of Denton.
