As part of our comprehensive coverage of Tuesday’s primaries in Denton County, the Denton Record-Chronicle partnered with two classes of Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas. Starting at 7 a.m. and concluding just after 7 p.m., over 20 students fanned out to talk with voters at every polling location in Denton, for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, and a handful of polling places just outside the city limits.
As part of our digital coverage on our website (DentonRC.com), Facebook page (hwww.facebook.com/dentonrc) and Twitter account (@DentonRC), the students produced more than 200 live reports from the field, including dozens of individual interviews, videos and photos. What they discovered is that Denton County voters did their homework before heading to the polls but that the issues guiding their votes differed among the parties.
Of the interviews conducted, here are some of the highlights, all produced by UNT students:
‘Leave the place better’
Beth Mathews, a Denton resident and a former ESL teacher at the University of North Texas, says fair rights for immigrants and the environment are top issues for her.
“I was raised Republican — but you’ve got to leave the place better than you found it,” Mathews says.
As a daughter of two, Mathews said she wants the future environment to have clean water.
Mathews voted early but brought her daughter to the North Lakes Recreation Center to vote in the Democratic primary.
She says her main goal this year is to beat President Trump, whether it comes down to Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg or Joe Biden.
— Omar Gonzalez
Guided by Christian values
Some poll workers around Denton began their day early working one or multiple polling locations.
This is Cris Castles’ first year working the polls, and he said he wants to keep working them in the future. He worked three polling locations Tuesday, with his last station being at Faith United Methodist Church, 6060 Teasley Lane.
Castles resides in Denton County and said that all of the issues being brought up are important to him as a Christian.
“As a Christian, it’s important to prioritize them,” Castles said. “The issues the Bible speaks on I would focus on first, followed by other issues, including health care and improving the roads.”
One of the main issues for Castles was abortion rights.
“As Christians, we want to look at all the issues, like environmental and gun control,” Castles said, “but I cannot take gun control advice from someone who is willing to kill a late-term fetus.”
Castles said he voted “yes” on all Republican propositions on the ballot on the last day of early voting, which was Friday.
— Daisy Rosas
‘It’s time for a change’
LaShawn Bing, 54, originally from Alabama, said she voted for Elizabeth Warren.
“I’m a clerk. I just signed up to register people and allow them to vote,” Bing said at the Denton ISD Sisk Service Center Annex, 230 N. Mayhill Road. “This is my first time doing it because I don’t see enough of the brown people doing it. That’s been one of my pet peeves. I don’t see enough faces that look like mine out doing it or even working or volunteering, and you get to meet a ton of cool people.”
Bing said health care is a major concern because “in other countries you get it for free.”
“I’ve worked out of Canada for a long time, and Canadians can be on maternity leave for nine months,” Bing said. “We all need health care, and the price of medication and all that is insane.”
She said she decided about three weeks ago who she was voting for.
“I voted for Elizabeth Warren,” Bing said. “I love her fire. It’s time for a change, and I think we need to be given the opportunity to see what we can do because we can’t do any worse.”
— Emily Lochhead
‘Happy to put a bet on it!’
Robson Ranch again was a polling place location for the primary election this Super Tuesday, and Jack Faegre once again was there fulfilling his duty as election judge for the Republican side.
“Well it’s actually surprised me; I thought we have turned out quite a few people during the early voting, but (Tuesday) has been steadier than any one day during early voting.”
Faegre has been an election judge for the past 15 years in Texas and actually helped open a Senate voting location at Robson Ranch during the Beto O’Rourke vs. Ted Cruz race back in 2018.
Faegre had more to add on voter turnout as he mentioned that we were “going to find at the end of the day that the Democratic Party will have the strongest turnout they’ve seen in 15 years that I know because they have a full slate of candidates.”
Faegre also joked as he spoke about his party of choice: “Do you think anybody is worried whether we are going to nominate Donald Trump? I would be happy to put a bet on it!”
— Oscar Suarez
Feeling the Bern
Macy Kellywoodermeyer, 20, cast her vote in favor of Bernie Sanders at the Gateway Center Tuesday morning.
Macy cited many important issues that impact her voting practices, but as a student, one stood above the rest.
“The reason I’m choosing my candidate (Sanders), is because he’s for free college more than anyone else,” she said of her decision. “But that would also mean higher taxes, so it’s a bit of a double-edged sword.”
Macy settled on her decision to vote for Bernie just Monday.
Denny Taylor also voted Tuesday morning at the Gateway Center and emphatically cast his vote for Sanders.
Taylor is a 30-year-old Denton resident who has been a supporter of Sanders since his 2016 run.
He said he believes strongly in his left-leaning values.
“I’m looking to see a rope put around unregulated capitalism,” he said. “I want to see the 1% taken down and the wealth redistributed.”
— Stephen Konkle
Praying to make the right decision
At the Sherman Drive Church of Christ, 67-year-old Denton resident Pat Hausden said she was voting to fight for religious freedom.
“I believe America needs to come back to the people,” Hausden said. “Our country was based on religious freedom, based on Christianity, and we’ve got so far away from that. Now our country’s a mess. I’ve watched prayer be taken out of schools and cried. I went ahead and voted for Donald Trump, and I’m just praying that I made the right decision.”
A majority of the Republican voters asked said they are planning to vote or have already voted for Trump for re-election in 2020. Several interviewed voters said they agree with Trump’s policies and political viewpoints.
“The way he has cut back on the taxes, the increase in the economy, the unemployment, the accountability of the illegal immigrants, those are just a few things,” said 64-year-old Denton resident Randy Carter. “I voted for him last time, and I continue to feel the same way.”
— Sophie Moncaleano
Health care a leading issue
One major issue among primary voters who cast their ballots at St. David’s Episcopal Church was health care.
Morgan Smith, 23, is originally from Jefferson. She said health care is important to her because her mother passed away from multiple sclerosis when she was young. Although Smith does not have major medical issues, she said health care is still a large financial burden.
“I can’t afford to go to the doctor,” Smith said.
Diana Grothe, 70, is a Denton native who also said she is passionate about health care.
“I want free health care for all because it’s a human right,” Grothe said.
She said she was voting for Bernie Sanders because he has expressed similar thoughts.
Raul Martinez, 23, also said he planned to vote for Sanders. Martinez said he was passionate about education costs, gun reform and immigration. He said he supports Sanders because Sanders plans to provide a “guided pathway for immigrants to become U.S. citizens.”
— Camila Gonzalez
‘Vote from your heart’
South Branch Library had a massive flow of cars coming in and out of the parking lot in the late afternoon. Many individuals were ready to vote. One person wanted to spread the word of love to voters.
Helen Owens, a local school teacher, said she wants people to vote out of love, not hate.
“I want people to vote for love, not because of a political party, and not out of hate,” Owens said.
Outside the library, she sat and greeted people with a gentle smile and a sign that read ”Vote from your heart.”
“Mother Teresa was all about love, and that’s how I think we should be with each other,” Owens said. As she finished her time at the South Branch Library, she ended it with an upbeat song, heading to her next location — to spread love.
— Natalie Bermudez
‘Don’t get me started’
Denton resident Mike Owens, 63, said he believes the Democratic Party is fighting for the wrong issues and that people need to continue to vote for the Republican Party.
“They just want to give somebody something, they don’t want people to work for it,” Owens said. “Don’t get me started because I could go on and on, but this economy ain’t gonna do nothing but keep getting better as long as we keep the Republican Party.”
After casting his vote, Owens left the polling place with a triumphant fist in the air shouting, “Republican!” before returning to his car.
— Sophie Moncaleano
Social Security and Medicare key issues
Speaking at the MLK Rec Center, 1300 Wilson St., just after noon, 87-year-old retiree Rebecca Nunez said she has saved enough money for retirement but that other seniors have not been as fortunate.
Nunez said she is concerned with how the Trump administration will handle Social Security and Medicare if he is elected for another term.
“He’s been trying to undermine both of those — so many older people rely on those,” Nunez said.
She said she also would like to see more Hispanics and women in office.
“I think women are underrepresented,” Nunez said.
— Omar Gonzalez
‘Getting rid of Trump’
Robin, 59, and David Fenner, 64, have been voting together as a married couple for 32 years.
However, the Fenners were concerned whether or not Robin’s vote would count. Her voting registration had been suspended for a reason unknown to her.
“It started when Obama was first up for election,” David Fenner said. “My card would come in the mail, and [Robin’s] wouldn’t. It happens every year now.”
The Fenners said Robin Fenner and other black Denton voters were turned away at the polls in 2008 while David and other white Denton voters had no problems casting their votes. That was the only time she was turned away and unable to vote, though, she said.
Robin Fenner said health care and reinstating school programs are important topics to her this election as well as “getting rid of Trump.” That comment drew a few snorts and chuckles from others standing in line at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, a Democratic polling location.
David said he was concerned with abortion laws and the separation of church and state.
— Sarah Williams
‘My patriotic civil duty’
Gene Kastens, 63, of Sanger voted Tuesday in support of Donald Trump.
“The issue of (the) border wall speaks to me the most,” Kastens said. “I also do not approve of Medicare for all, so that’s why I think President Donald Trump speaks to these issues for me.
“I am semi-retired, so I don’t come to town a lot, and I just decide to vote on the Election Day rather than early voting because it is my patriotic civil duty.”
— Azmar Khan
Hoping for a centrist candidate
Mother/daughter duo Melanie and Alexandra Gearheart voted Tuesday afternoon at the North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
Melanie Gearheart, who identifies as an independent, has been voting for “many decades” and said she wants the country to return to civility.
“I don’t really trust either party,” she said. “I don’t think we’re a government for the people anymore — it’s controlled by business and stuff. I would like to see term limits and things like that, but they’re not going to do that. I don’t like the tenor and the way this president speaks to people or treats people. I think it is important to be respectful and civil to all humans.”
She said she is hoping for a centrist candidate who can account for those in the middle of the political aisle.
Alexandra Gearheart said she believes it is her duty as a citizen to vote. Tuesday was her second time voting in a period of six years.
“I always felt like it didn’t matter, because [I thought] one vote isn’t going to make a difference,” she said. “The numbers for people voting my age are so much lower than everybody else. They think it’s not going to make a difference so they don’t vote, or they’re in college so they don’t get registered to vote.”
She said she wants young people to know their vote is important and that it matters.
“If you don’t vote, then you’re not getting a voice at all.”
— Nikki Johnson-Bolden
A family that votes together
Many Denton residents were participating in Super Tuesday. Some came alone, but others were accompanied by a friend or family member.
Nancy Rana is a 43-year-old who has lived in Denton County for 21 years now. She cast her vote early Tuesday, and although she didn’t disclose whom she voted for, she said she voted differently this year.
“During the last primaries, I voted during early voting to avoid the lines,” she said, “but I decided I’m going to vote the day of this year because last year the candidate I voted for ended up dropping out.”
Some of the issues important to her include the border, financial support for college students and gun control.
Rana brought her 21-year-old daughter, Kristian Rana, to the South Branch Library on 3228 Teasley Lane so that she could cast her vote. She said this is her second time voting and expressed it’s important even if the winner isn’t whom you voted for.
“There’s no harm in voting,” she said. “I think it’s important to vote because you have an opportunity to have your voice heard, even if it doesn’t go the way you wanted it to go.”
The issues she strongly feels about are the same as her mother’s — especially the issues related to the border because it’s a personal matter to them.
“The wall is personal to me,” Rana, 43, said. “I am a second-generation immigrant from Mexico, so it hits close to home.”
Rana, 21, added, “I don’t think we should be divided.”
— Daisy Rosas
‘I gotta get in and vote’
As the line got longer and the parking lots busier, 60-year-old Patrice Tobias stood in line at the MLK Recreation Center still undecided at 5:30 p.m.
“When I look at the names on the ballot, that’s when I’m choosing,” Tobias said.
However, Tobias said she is grateful she can vote at all as she recalled her grandma telling her that she used to have to pay a poll tax to vote.
She said she was leaning toward Michael Bloomberg but cares more about having accessible health care for all. She said she also wants someone who can do good for the black community.
“I gotta get in and vote — do what I can to help the people and myself too,” Tobias said.
— Omar Gonzalez