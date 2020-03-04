The fracture within the Denton County Republican Party became evident Tuesday night when incumbent Hugh Coleman, a longtime party member and county commissioner for Precinct 1, lost the Republican primary.
Coleman lost by 273 votes to political newcomer Ryan Williams, a 45-year-old reserve police officer who campaigned on being a full-time conservative commissioner since Coleman maintains his law office.
Early on in the race, Coleman was endorsed by everyone else on the Denton County Commissioner's Court bench, and by the end of the campaign drew more than 400 contributors ranging from state Rep. Lynn Stucky to former Denton Chief of Police Lee Howell.
This is the "incumbent protection plan," said Matt Armstrong, political consultant for Williams. The Williams campaign didn't chase traditional endorsements, and instead focused on a ground campaign knocking on 25,000 doors and having enthusiastic and engaged poll workers on Tuesday.
The strategy worked, and even though Coleman led in early voting results, Williams had 1,300 more votes than Coleman on primary election day Tuesday. Shaking up establishment candidates like this also shake up the party, Armstrong said.
"I think there's some upheaval in the party about it, and I think that's a good thing," he said. "I've been involved here since 2007 and I've always been on the grassroots, conservative side. The Democrats have a fracture — you're seeing it now with [former Vice President Joe] Biden and [U.S. Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] — and we always have a fracture a little bit between the grassroots and the establishment."
Even with the traditional momentum behind Coleman, Williams was able to mount a massive campaign, spending nearly $200,000 to unseat Coleman, compared to Coleman's roughly $80,000 in expenditures. Former big figures in the party backed his bid, from former County Judge Mary Horn to former Denton County Republican Party chairwoman Lisa Hendrickson.
"There's a big difference between the Chamber of Commerce Republicans who are pro-business and limited government, who are also pro-public schools, versus the people who are fringe Libertarians who are not necessarily pro-business and are win-at-any-cost types, based on single issues," Coleman said. "I think the party has become very fractured."
When asked what Coleman losing said about the split of Republican voters in Denton County, Jayne Howell, the current party chairwoman of the county, said the race wasn't indicative of the party overall.
"Given that the majority of county races were uncontested or decided by substantial majorities, this one race indicates nothing more than a hard-fought challenge, by far the closest of the night," she said in an email.
A second incumbent Republican lost the primary Tuesday night, but under different circumstances. Constable Tim Burch has been embroiled in scandal because of his relationship with Barry Minoff, his former chief of staff. Minoff has been under investigation for allegedly using more than $300,000 from a North Texas nonprofit while gambling in Las Vegas.
Burch is one of six constables in the county, and all five of other constables backed his opponent, Danny Fletcher. In the Republican primary for Precinct 4 constable, Fletcher secured 64% of the vote against Burch.
Statewide, the Republican party is also figuring out its political identity moving forward.
Lobbyists for Denton County Transportation Authority shared their view of the fractures in the GOP statewide with the agency’s board of directors last month. Rick Dennis, of HillCo Partners, told DCTA directors that the divide emerged in the GOP legislative caucus after Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen was forced from his leadership role last summer.
Dennis noted that the split showed no signs of abating, at least on social media. Dennis cautioned the board that Democrats are looking at nine seats in the Texas House that could be in play this fall — most in North Texas — if the GOP party fractures continue.