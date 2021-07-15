After opening five years ago, the cyber forensics lab at the University of North Texas is trying to stay ahead of the cyber crime realm by researching technology brought in by law enforcement and trying to come up with new tech to prevent more crime.
Run by a UNT professor and his grad assistant, the two work together when law enforcement comes knocking with technology being used in crime. Their research and work started off with cellphones and laptops but has evolved to card skimmers, including analyzing the skimmer found at a Denton gas pump last month.
“The intent was to have a lab that was a research lab that dealt with [law enforcement] and cyber-related problems,” lab director Scott Belshaw said. “We’ve been funded by various sources such as grants … and other alums too. … As long as I’ve got very powerful computers — which I’ve got, I’ve got access to servers that are very powerful — that’s all I need. Because then I can use that computing power to figure out all this stuff.”
The lab, located inside Chilton Hall at UNT’s main campus, opened five years ago at the university’s Frisco campus before coming back home to the mothership, Belshaw said. With his graduate assistant Jordan Brinck — and sometimes faculty and students from other departments — they extract data, write software and develop technology that can help solve cyber crimes.
At least two big computers that can process information quickly help the pair out. If he was using an ordinary laptop, Belshaw said it could take weeks to pull all the information from a person’s cell phone. As an example, he said they’ve looked through cell phones to try to determine if there was an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.
A whiteboard in the lab boasts dozens of patches from law enforcement agencies, although Belshaw says it represents only a portion of the agencies they have helped — from the Department of Homeland Security to the Denton Police Department.
It was in this lab that Belshaw and Brinck extracted data from a skimmer located in Denton. It’s a malicious card reader that can be attached to gas pumps and pull information — such as names and card information — from any card used.
Cyber forensics is a line of work Brinck didn’t think she’d be interested in. After taking Belshaw’s class on the dark web, her interest grew and she jumped at the chance to work in the lab. She started in early June.
“I never thought I would be into technology and cyber, anything forensics,” she said. “I’m a psychologist. I have my bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in criminal justice, now getting my master’s in criminal justice.”
Brinck manages the data set that contains the media access control address for the technology they analyze. They can check the data set once they get new evidence to see if it contains a MAC ID similar to what they’ve seen before.
Once she graduates, Brinck said she wants to continue research on the dark web and cyber forensics.
“I genuinely enjoy what I do here,” she said. “The dark web is so … people don’t really know much about it, so I just wanted to learn more about it.”
The dark web is a part of the internet that’s not as easy to access because its content hasn’t been indexed by traditional search engines like Google. The dark web, accessed anonymously by its users, is typically associated with illegal activity such as identity theft and the sale of narcotics.
The realm of the internet most people are familiar with is the surface level web. The next layer is the deep web, which hosts content that’s invisible to search engines like what’s in your personal email accounts, according to Norton AntiVirus. Internet users access the deep web anytime they log into one of their accounts.
Some agencies also go to Belshaw for help on the dark web, he said. The dark web is also where people can find skimmers.
Belshaw said they keep up with the crime trends and don’t typically analyze phones and computers anymore. Skimmers have made up the bulk of their work lately as fraudsters and tech companies alike try to stay ahead of each other.
Belshaw said he believes chip-reading card readers may be vulnerable to fraudsters within a couple of years. Whereas current technology reads the magnetic strip on a debit or credit card, card readers that scan the chip — either through a tap on the card reader or by inserting it — are safer because that data is encrypted, he said.
“People are going to figure out how to de-encrypt this data and steal it,” Belshaw said. “In the next few years, all of these [skimmers] are going to go away because these mag strip readers are going to disappear. So what they’re going to do is they’re going to go to the chip readers. What I’m trying to do is figure out how to protect people when they go to the pump and they just use the card and touch it [to the reader].”
He said he hopes to see the lab grow in its capacity to help law enforcement.
“I hope to see it expand into being a research hub for law enforcement where they come to us as kind of a one-stop-shop with any new technology that’s coming out that criminals use to commit crimes with,” he said. “So when they find a device, they go, ‘What’s this, we don’t know what it is. Call the cyber lab at UNT. They’ll figure it out.’ And we will.”