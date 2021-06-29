What do Denton police officers carry on their belts and in their cars?

While Denton police officers are dressed for the job, they can have at least $10,000 of equipment on them at any given time.
Police officers have a variety of equipment they wear and keep in their patrol cars. What’s required can vary by department, but there are six items Sgt. Steve Buchanan says Denton Police Department officers must carry.
“You have to have a handgun, extra magazines for the handgun, some type of handcuffs and our Taser,” said Buchanan, the department’s field training coordinator. “And obviously our radio and a body camera. … Then others would carry the tourniquets, extra sets of handcuffs, flashlights or anything along those lines [that] would be extra equipment.”
Some of that equipment is straddled into a utility belt, while other pieces are in their pockets or strapped to the officer. Buchanan said he keeps his handgun at his side by his dominant hand, but added that placement is not a requirement. The only requirement is that the handgun and stun gun must be on opposite sides.
The Denton Police Department provided an itemized list of the equipment officers are required to have on them, as well as a few extra items, with approximate prices. At the minimum, their equipment comes out to $10,121 without a handgun, which officers are required to purchase on their own. At most, officers can be wearing $11,623 in equipment without a handgun.
The department’s license with Axon — a company that manufactures equipment for law enforcement — provides officers with a body camera, stun gun and its holster for $2,750 per year.
The approximate prices for other equipment are broken down as:
- a radio and all of its components for $5,250;
- body armor that can vary from $1,500 to $3,000;
- a $140 weapon-mounted light;
- a $125 holster;
- $100 handcuffs and a carrier;
- a $100 equipment belt;
- extra magazines and a holder for $60;
- $55 for a tourniquet and its holder;
- a $23 pepper spray holder; and $18 minimum for the spray itself.
Much of that equipment is on an officer’s belt, which Buchanan said doesn’t seem as heavy as time passes.
“You get used to it,” he said. “I don’t have them, but they actually make suspenders that go underneath your shirt … so it takes some of the weight off of your hips and puts it up on your shoulder.”
Besides the stun gun, Denton police also must carry another less lethal device such as pepper spray or a baton. Officers also are equipped with Narcan — the name-brand version of naloxone, which snaps people out of opioid overdoses — once they are trained to use it.
Sgt. Trent Jones, who oversees the Special Victims Unit, said in May those officers carry two Narcan nasal units.
“All the new hires that come through me when we have that orientation have Sgt. Jones come in, and we give them the training for it, and they are issued Narcan also,” Buchanan said. “So every officer has that, and then if they have to deploy it, we resupply them.”
The opioid-overdose antidote isn’t something Denton police used often last year. The few times they did, Jones said it was when police arrived at an overdose emergency before firefighters/paramedics did. By comparison, the Denton Fire Department said in 2020 it used naloxone 76 times versus the four times Denton police used Narcan last year.
Patrol cars — mostly Chevrolet Tahoes for the Denton Police Department — also must be equipped with certain items prior to an officer’s shift.
Lt. Rachel Fleming in an email cited the Police Department’s General Orders on what officers must keep in marked vehicles: emergency road flares, five traffic cones, a roll of crime scene tape, a first aid kit, a CPR mask, a fire extinguisher and an evidence collection kit.
The Tahoes are commissioned for police use.
“Chevrolet manufactures a [Police Pursuit Vehicle] package for police as opposed to the regular consumer Tahoe,” Fleming said in an email. “The PPV package is rated for pursuit duty and includes variants such as special suspension tuning, lower ride height, heavy-duty clutched limited-slip rear differential and certified speedometers. The PPV model also includes a beefier braking system and pursuit-rated tires. The engine has been modified to allow for better high lateral-acceleration events along with heavy-duty cooling systems.”
One of the stark differences people can see when they look inside the vehicle is the back seat. Gone are the cushioned leather or fabric seats. Instead, the back seats for people who have been arrested are made of plastic, and the seat belt latches near the doors.
Fleming said the Police Department works with Defender Supply in Argyle to fit the patrol cars with specialized equipment such as the push bumper, lighting, sirens, the back seat partitions, console, police radio, computer, fleet camera system and an equipment box.
Buchanan is part of the personnel allowed to take their patrol vehicles home. Showing the back of his Tahoe to Denton Record-Chronicle reporters last week, Buchanan pointed out a box full of SWAT gear. A body armor rifle plate that weighs about 30 pounds is among that gear as well as a SWAT entry vest, a helmet and an extra medical kit.
“Instead of having to come [to the department] to get all my gear, I keep my SWAT stuff here, and some of it stays in the car … then whatever time of day, I can respond to the scene,” Buchanan said.