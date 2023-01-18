Denton’s elected officials and aspiring candidates for the 2023 election season filed their first 2023 campaign finance reports this week, giving us a glimpse at their donations and where they currently stand (and who's funding them).
This semi-annual report filed Jan. 17 covers a six-month period. During non-election years, elected officials are required to file two reports. In election years, that number increases to four reports: two semi-annual reports and two pre-election reports, one 30 days before the election and the other eight days prior to it.
Most of the filings revealed zero to under four-digit donation amounts, and one showcased that outside developers are still very much part of the political fabric in Denton.
Mayor
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s campaign filings showed that outside developers continue to support him. Hudspeth reported $4,000 in political contributions and $3,715 in non-itemized political expenditures equaling $8,155 in total political expenditures so far.
Hudspeth showed a $2,500 donation from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas, which he listed as being donated in late July 2022.
Kenny Marchant, a veteran politician from Carrollton, also appeared as a recent donor, donating $1,000 to Hudspeth's campaign. Merchant made millions in real estate and development during his four-decade career as a politician, according to a 2008 report from The Dallas Morning News. He’s a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Texas House of representation, a former Carrollton City Council member and the former mayor of Carrollton.
In May 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Marchant to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Marchant’s term is set to expire in late January 2025.
Mayor Pro Tem/District 2
Council member Brian Beck didn’t report any political contributions from developers or apartment PACS. His total political contributions were $520 with expenditures totaling $405. His largest donation of $500 came from Denton Together, a local progressive grassroots organization.
City Council District 1
Council member Vicki Byrd reported no political donations or expenditures.
City Council District 3
Council member Jesse Davis, who filed to run for reelection Wednesday morning, also reported no political donations or expenditures.
Davis is currently facing a recall petition that is circulating District 3. He called it a possible retaliation for what happened to former council member Alison Maguire, who was recalled in November.
City Council District 4
Former council member Alison Maguire reported no political contributions, but did show $70 in political expenditures in her Jan. 17 filing.
Maguire’s total political contributions maintained by the last day of the reporting period was $359 and $2,300 as the principal amount of outstanding loans.
Maguire is currently fighting her Nov. 8 recalled election results in court.
At-large Place 5
Council member Brandon Chase McGee showed $157 in total political contributions and $60 in total political expenditures in his Jan. 17 filing.
McGee listed himself donating $26.41 to his campaign six times in the filing.
At-large Place 6
Council member Chris Watts showed no political contributions and only $35 in total political expenditures in his Jan. 17 filing.
Watts’ total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the filing period was $6,395 and $22,408 in outstanding loans.
Residents potentially seeking council seats
Stephen Dillenburg, a familiar face during the public comment period at City Council meetings, filed a campaign finance report, but showed no donations or political expenditures.
Joe Holland also showed no political contributions or expenditures but did reveal that he has maintained $395 in political contributions as of the last day of the reporting period, according to his Jan. 17 filing.
Holland has been serving as the Denton County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 for 17 years. His term ended in late December.
