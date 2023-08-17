Mental health image (copy)

A free virtual training is helping Denton County residents learn the basics of suicide prevention through intervention.

 The Dallas Morning News

About a year ago, members of the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team noticed a disturbing trend: After declining in the first year of the pandemic, suicide deaths were trending upward again, reaching their highest last year.

“Certainly there was a correlation between the COVID pandemic and seeing those numbers increase, plus we were hearing from partners in our community who provide mental health services that they were responding to a lot of crisis situations of people who were contemplating suicide,” said Shanan Spencer, director of health and mental health initiatives for United Way of Denton County.

