About a year ago, members of the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team noticed a disturbing trend: After declining in the first year of the pandemic, suicide deaths were trending upward again, reaching their highest last year.
“Certainly there was a correlation between the COVID pandemic and seeing those numbers increase, plus we were hearing from partners in our community who provide mental health services that they were responding to a lot of crisis situations of people who were contemplating suicide,” said Shanan Spencer, director of health and mental health initiatives for United Way of Denton County.
Spencer and other members of the team developed a suicide prevention work group in response to the increased number of North Texans in crisis.
“We really felt like one of the things we needed to do was to find ways to educate the community on suicide in general,” Spencer said.
Work group co-chair Scott Domingue is the chief operating and nursing officer of acute care behavioral health at Texas Health Resources, which has been providing suicide prevention training to employees since 2021. Similar to CPR, QPR — which stands for question, persuade and refer — is an emergency response approach to helping someone in crisis. The training has previously been available to select community members, such as pastoral care leaders, but the work group felt the virtual training would be a perfect approach to bringing knowledge of suicide prevention to all Denton County residents.
Free, 90-minute trainings are held once per month and introduce attendees to the fundamentals of how to identify warning signs, talk with someone who may be feeling suicidal and connect them with help. And just like CPR, many people don’t think they’ll ever use the training but later find themselves in a situation where it makes a difference.
Along with helping equip people to intervene in crisis situations, the training is also aimed at dispelling some common myths, such as the mistaken belief that asking someone if they’re suicidal will plant the idea of the act in their head. People who are feeling suicidal want to tell their stories, and asking them to do so — whether directly or indirectly — can help open the door.
“Most people who are contemplating suicide are desperate to get their story out and they’re just hoping that someone’s going to ask,” Domingue said. “We see that in the field all the time that when you ask, a lot of people express it’s the first time they really felt cared about in quite some time.”
Other common misconceptions are that deaths by suicide are most common among teens; instead, the majority of suicide deaths are among middle-aged men, and increasingly among those near retirement age and older. Dispelling the myths can help people know what to look out for in their loved ones, coworkers and anyone else they come into contact with — and ultimately could help save a life.
“The reality is that every single one of these deaths by suicide has like a ripple effect that affects the community,” Domingue said. “They affect families, they affect generations, so every one of them is a tragedy.”