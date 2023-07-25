OXNARD, Calif. — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was chosen to present the Cowboys with their rings after the team’s victory in Super Bowl XXVIII.
Jerry Jones wanted to return the favor.
“It was an honor for him to give the rings out that year and for me to award him one and have one,’’ the Cowboys owner said Tuesday.
Gifts that Thomas has received — and often not reported — since being named to the highest court in the land have come under scrutiny in recent months. It came to light during this reporting that the justice received a Super Bowl ring from Jones 29 years ago after the 30-13 win over Buffalo, a ring that memorabilia experts estimate could be worth upward of $100,000 in today’s market given Thomas’ status.
It turns out Thomas did disclose this gift from Jones on a 1994 ethics form filed with the court. Jones had not commented on the ring until Tuesday once the team’s opening news conference of this training camp was done.
“It was always so special at his hearing, when he was being evaluated about being a Supreme Court justice, he talked about his affection for the Cowboys,’’ Jones remembered. “One of the senators asked him, well, it’s going to be kinda rough spending that time in Washington with such a Cowboys fan.’’
The contentious confirmation hearing Thomas underwent in ’91 is usually remembered for other reasons. But at one point during the 10-day hearing, Thomas said, “I’ve been a Dallas Cowboys fan for 25 years.’’
Then Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson responded:
“To have you in this nest of [Washington] Redskins fans, to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, certainly discloses a degree of independence which will serve you very well on the court.’’
One year later, Jones invited Thomas to join him and his family in his box for a game between the Cowboys and Washington’s football team.
Thomas would take in training camp while wearing a jersey with the No. 106, representing the fact he was the 106th justice of the Supreme Court. Thomas has flown on Jones’ private jet and once led a chapel service ahead of a game in Washington.
“I know he was inspirational to our team,’’ Jones said. “He would speak to us when we went to Washington, speak to the team.’’
