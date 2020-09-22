Six candidates — five Republicans and a Democrat — are vying for the Texas Senate District 30 seat, with the special election scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, and early voting underway through Friday.
That office is being vacated by Pat Fallon while he runs for the 4th Congressional District.
Republican candidates are Denton Mayor Chris Watts; businessman Craig Carter; software engineer Andy Hopper; Shelley Luther, the Denton County resident jailed for opening her Dallas salon in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders; and Drew Springer, R-Muenster, state representative for District 68.
On the Democratic ticket is Jacob Minter, an electrician.
Here are their bios and answers to questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle:
Craig Carter
Age: 41
Born in: Fort Worth
Education: No formal education
Experience: Businessman, entrepreneur
Website: craigcarterfortexas.com
What are the most pressing issues in District 30?
Property taxes are infringing on our freedoms and forcing Texans out of their homes and businesses. Defending our freedoms, protecting the lives of the unborn and our children, and Second Amendment rights are top priority issues.
Also, we have to have term limits.
How do you propose to resolve those issues?
We have to not only cut property taxes by 50%, we also need to freeze property taxes and school taxes for seniors. We need to lower property taxes for homeowners and small businesses, which will be crucial for retaining jobs and growing our economy coming out of COVID.
Protecting the lives of the unborn and our children, I will be creating a task force to combat child sex trafficking and corruption. I will also support legislation that abolishes abortion.
Second Amendment: I will support legislation that allows constitutional carry. Term limits: I will author a bill to mandate term limits, [with] no more than three terms in the same office.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?
I am a businessman, not a politician. I have serious skin in the game like the citizens of District 30, and we have to make immediate tax reforms if we want small businesses to keep creating jobs and our district to thrive in hard times.
I have created over 100 jobs from the inception of the Old Nocona Boot Factory business. I have created, personally funded and actively operate a food bank in Nocona, Texas, for 3½ years, and I will continue to open food banks across Texas and create jobs beyond political office.
I am a visionary and very results-driven. This has allowed me success in business with over 12 retail stores (Old Boot Factory) and a coffee brand (Nocona Coffee) over the span of two years. I have aggressive plans to bring boot manufacturing back into the Old Nocona Boot Factory and bring more jobs to the area once again.
Andy Hopper
Age: 43
Born in: Kansas City
Education: University of North Texas, Ohio University
Employment: Software engineer, adjunct professor at University of North Texas, warrant officer in the Texas State Guard
Website: www.hopper4txsenate.com
What are the most pressing issues in District 30?
Statewide executive orders and business closure by the governor. The closure of businesses violates Article 1, Section 17, of the Texas Constitution and constitutes the taking of property for public use.
I believe Texas businesses have a valid claim for compensation from the state on this basis. Furthermore, the Legislature should clarify and add clear constraints on the use of executive power during emergencies so that such action is limited to a short period of time and the use of which automatically calls a special session to allow consent of our elected representatives.
Texans are naturally concerned that they will be taxed off their property or off of their ranches as the property taxes continue to climb at unsustainable levels. Texans deserve true property tax reform rather than what they received from the 86th Legislature.
How do you propose to resolve those issues?
Texans aren’t typically getting 10% raises, and yet their property taxes can, and often do, go up 10% each year. We need to cap this growth to a mere 5%, and we need to institute an automatic across-the-board exemption for single family residential dwellings in addition to the homestead exemption.
Furthermore, Texas should, as quickly as possible, move to a consumption tax system, which does not provide a disincentive to land ownership. Citizens should not be renting their property from the government.
Texas had a comprehensive statewide water plan during the first half of the 20th century that we followed but abandoned late in the century. The state of Texas needs to establish a new 100-year water plan, which will focus on engineering rather than merely conservation, which will encourage growth and meet the agricultural needs of Texas by moving water from wet areas in the east to arid areas in the west with more irregular rainfall.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?
I am an engineer — not a lawyer or a politician. I solve problems for a living, and I would come into the job as a person who sees what must be done, rather than merely what can be done.
Shelley Luther
Luther did not respond to multiple messages asking her to participate in this story.
Jacob Minter
Age: 36
Born in: Wylie
Profession: Electrician
Education: Some college. I finished the IBEW apprenticeship.
Work experience: Electrician for eight years building schools, hospitals and other commercial/industrial work. Prior to that, I worked multiple retail jobs.
Website: www.minterfortexas.com
What are the most pressing issues in District 30?
Rural health care, public education funding, teacher salaries and redistricting.
How do you propose to resolve those issues?
Rural health care: Helping to create community health centers and small trauma centers to reduce travel times for EMS units. Expanding Medicaid like our neighboring states already have with the money that’s already been allocated to us with the Affordable Care Act.
Public education funding and teacher salaries: Creating an audit of our independent school districts to ensure that money is not being wasted or left on the table. Past that, we can reduce or eliminate tax abatements for commercial businesses in Texas to make sure that Texas homeowners aren’t the only ones carrying the load for our schools, and to make certain that these companies are paying their fair share.
Redistricting: Create an independent redistricting commission that is citizen-based, not politician-based.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?
My work ethic. I don’t leave jobs half-finished. I work until it’s done, as well as my ability and desire to listen to the people of District 30.
Drew Springer
Age: 53
Born in: Parker County
Education: University of North Texas
Employment: Financial services
Website: springerfortexas.com
What are the most pressing issues in District 30?
Addressing out-of-control property taxes has been a top priority of mine in the Texas House. I filed HB 2915 last session to provide homeowners a 50% reduction on their property tax bills.
I co-sponsored and helped pass the Property Tax Reform & Transparency Act, which provides $5 billion in property tax relief, lowering school property taxes by an average of 8% in 2020 and 13% in 2021.
The act also requires government entities to have an election to get the taxpayer permission to raise taxes beyond 3.5%. We still have much work to do on this issue. In the Texas Senate, I plan to not only vote right on this issue but continue to champion meaningful reforms that will reduce the property tax burden of my constituents.
How do you propose to resolve those issues?
We must stop the far-left attempts to defund the police. I am proud to have the endorsement of local sheriffs and the Texas Municipal Police Association — the largest law enforcement association in Texas with more than 30,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers across Texas.
Government should not be able to use our tax dollars to hire lobbyists to advocate against our interests. I will continue to fight to ban taxpayer-funded lobbying in the Texas Senate.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?
I have a proven record of standing up for our values in the Texas House. In fact, according to a scientific and nonpartisan study conducted by Rice University, I was ranked in the top 10% most conservative members of the Texas House since being elected in 2012.
I have supported legislation that banned sanctuary cities, protected unborn life, expanded Second Amendment protections and fought to protect the Texas Miracle to ensure the Texas economy remains the envy of the nation.
Chris Watts
Age: 59
Born in: Little Rock, Arkansas
Education: Texas Wesleyan University, University of North Texas
Experience: Twelve combined years as Denton City Council member, mayor; attorney and Realtor
Website: www.wattsforsenate30.com
What are the most pressing issues in District 30?
Property tax relief. Texas must continue to find additional funding for public education. One way is to take the incremental revenue from online sales tax collection from out-of-state sellers and use to augment public education funding. The additional sales tax dollars are only recent due to the Supreme Court decision South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc.
This revenue stream has only seen one legislative cycle, therefore not relied on as heavily in the budget.
Rural health care is in a crisis. Hospitals and clinics are closing at an alarming rate. The 1115 waiver grant for Medicaid from the federal government is due to expire in 2022. The current grant was extended in 2017 and was $25 billion.
The grant was a primary source of reimbursement for rural hospitals that are losing $2 million a year to uncompensated care. We must renegotiate this year and strive to maintain as much of the $25 billion in funding as we can.
Access to high-speed internet is the next major issue confronting the district, especially the rural areas. The Legislature missed a great opportunity last session when they cut the franchise fees to the telecom industry to the tune of about $200 million to use part of those cost savings to fund an initiative and incentive to provide high-speed internet to rural areas.
How do you plan to resolve those issues?
If more residents are going to use telemedicine, they need reliable high-speed internet. As schools shift to remote learning during COVID-19 outbreaks, rural students need the same opportunity to participate in class and complete their homework.
Without high-speed internet, they are at a distinct disadvantage. Lastly, our rural agricultural businesses deserve the same opportunity to utilize technology to expand their businesses.
What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?
I have had 6½ years as mayor and six years as council member of a city with a proposed budget in excess of $1 billion this year. We also are proposing a tax rate at or below the no new tax rate as prescribed by the state and calculated by the appraisal district.
We have lowered the tax rate by 10 cents together with reducing utility rates. We are a full-service city, so I have a wide range of experience dealing with complex issues.
My experience practicing law and building my real estate business from the ground up has equipped me to handle complex financial and legal issues.
There is not much I have not seen. Finally, my commitment to public service. I work hard to understand and resolve constituent needs as they arise. I have firsthand knowledge of how new legislation impacts our citizens.
If a Legislature has not had local government experience, it is easy to overlook how the decisions made in Austin impact people in their daily lives.