The trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland continued Wednesday with the sworn testimonies of witnesses, including those who said they know the person accusing him of sexual abuse. These witnesses testified they believed the complainant to be truthful, while the defendant’s attorneys claimed the accuser knowingly made false allegations about Wetteland.

