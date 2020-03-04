The jury trial for John Wetteland, a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers, has been postponed likely until summer, according to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. No exact date was set, according to court records.
Wetteland, 53, is accused of sexually abusing a child between 2004 and 2006. He was arrested in January 2019 and indicted on three counts of that charge in March 2019.
Denton County court records show his jury trial was set to begin Monday. His trial is being handled in 462nd District Court.
Wetteland was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office after Bartonville police issued a warrant for his arrest. The arrest warrant shows a relative alleges Wetteland assaulted him in their Bartonville home on multiple occasions.