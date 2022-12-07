Thunderstorm over I-35
Traffic on Interstate 35 was slowed as a thunderstorm passed over Denton on a Monday afternoon earlier this fall.

 Al Key/DRC

Here's your rundown of today’s weather and traffic, along with events of the day for you to consider.

In each of the Denton Record-Chronicle's morning briefs, the content will vary depending on the day and what's on the calendar, like where to get a taste of local talent. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

