Here's your rundown of today’s weather and traffic, along with events of the day for you to consider.
Stormy skies
Following last night's slight chance of rain and thunder, this morning's weather is ramping up. Showers are likely to last from morning until night, along with a possible thunderstorm.
The heaviest period of rain is expected to fall before 5 p.m. and taper off. Thunder will be most likely before noon and between 6 and 8 p.m.
Despite the storms, temperatures won't be too chilly today. The low is 53 degrees as folks start their days. Then, it will rise to about 63 degrees around 3 p.m. and stay the 60s as the sun goes down.
Heading into Thursday, Denton residents should keep their raincoats handy as more rain is expected.
Morning traffic
Traffic is light around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a little congestion near Interstate 35 and Loop 288. Denton's emergency services closed down roadways in that area from about 1 to 4 a.m. as they cleaned up a crash with a fuel spill.
With wet roads Wednesday, crashes could be problem for commuters. Drivers are advised to slow their speed and maintain greater distance from the car in front of them.
On today's agenda
Denton ISD is holding a fireside chat with newly elected state representatives for House Districts 57 and 65, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch respectively. Attendees can listen in on a moderated conversation to hear how the two will represent the districts. Then, attendees will have a chance to mingle with them after.
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Guyer High School Auditorium, 7501 Teasley Lane
Save the date
Theater Denton is putting on a rendition of Disney's Beauty And The Beast at the Campus Theater starting Thursday and running through Dec. 18.
The musical performance is targeted at all ages and features songs from the stylings of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
Tickets are available at theaterdenton.com or by calling the Campus Theater box office at 940-382-7014.
- When: Starting Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: The Campus Theater located at 214 West Hickory Street
Flu shots
In light of National Influenza Vaccination Week, Denton County Public Health is encouraging residents to get vaccinated for the flu.
Denton County provides vaccines through the Texas Vaccines for Children and Adult Safety Net programs. These are by appointment only. Individuals near Denton can call 940-349-2900. Those closer to Lewisville can call 972-434-4700. More information is available at the county’s immunizations webpage.
