The Business Council for the Arts' Leadership Arts Alumni group is hosting a virtual meeting to discuss challenges to the North Texas arts and culture nonprofit community Wednesday morning, according to a news release.
“Connect for the Arts” will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is the first installment in a series of online discussions addressing prevalent challenges to the arts community. Dallas Arts District Executive Director Lily Weiss will discuss issues surrounding the reopening and endurance of arts and culture nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Results from a May survey released by The Arts Community Alliance, Dallas Arts District and Dallas Area Cultural Advocacy Coalition this week show 57 arts and culture organizations have lost $33 million in the Dallas area during the first 2½ months of isolation during the pandemic.
The series will provide a platform for dialogue among nonprofit leaders and feature expert speakers on community concerns, according to the release. Future discussions will focus on current topics, including diversity and equity in the arts community.
Representatives of North Texas arts and culture nonprofits interested in participating can register at www.ntbca.org.