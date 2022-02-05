The winter storm has passed, and for Denton and the rest of North Texas, that means a significant warm-up — and a return to this winter’s drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
In line with forecasts, the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s infrastructure fared much better this time around than it did last February. In Denton specifically, Denton Municipal Electric had only a handful of power outages to report between Wednesday and Saturday, though road conditions posed a more substantial threat.
Numerous city intersections had to be sanded and Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith provided a snapshot of the vehicle accident volume the department was seeing. Between noon Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, she said, police dispatchers handled 18 vehicle crashes.
In one crash, a squad car with an officer inside was struck by a resident who lost control on the ice, though no one was injured in that crash. Beckwith said she didn’t have information on if any storm-related incidents required people to be sent to the hospital.
NWS forecasts have Denton reaching a low of 24 degrees Saturday night — well below freezing, but not enough for ice to become a major threat Sunday, according to meteorologist Monique Sellers.
“We’re seeing a substantial amount of melting,” Sellers said Saturday evening. “In shaded areas, ice is maybe a little stubborn. Beyond that, most of the major roads are dry — it’s really just the minor roads that could have some issues in the morning.”
In the wake of the winter storm, Denton will see temperatures gradually heat up throughout the week. Starting Sunday, the weather service is projecting daily highs of 50, 55, 65, 64, 62 and 70 on Friday. Sellers said those temps come in above the region’s historical averages for the second week of February.
A backdrop of the winter storm was the region’s existing drought conditions, which have been worse than usual this winter. It’s been a particularly dry winter, even by North Texas standards, and Sellers said the precipitation from the storm didn’t provide much relief.
“You may get an inch of snow, but it’s not the equivalent of an inch of rain,” Sellers said. “We didn’t get that much of a boost from that system.”
Sellers said some areas of North Texas are as far as three to four inches below normal in terms of rain. Help in that regard doesn’t usually come until spring starts in March.
“We’re going to need some pretty good rain events,” Sellers said. “When we get to the spring months, you start getting more of those.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at www.weather.gov.