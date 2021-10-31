Trick-or-treaters got some pleasant weather over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Fort Worth forecasts the upcoming week will bring the first true winter cold front of the season, dropping temperatures down into the 40s and 50s locally.
NWS forecasts as of Sunday evening have the week starting off with a high of 72 degrees Monday, although temperatures are set to plummet in the days following. Tuesday has a projected high of 63, with Wednesday and Thursday coming in at 54. Weather service meteorologist Matt Stalley said the drops will result from the first major cold front of the season.
“This is the first time we’ve had a really good cold front like this with some temperatures in the 40s and 50s, which will stick around through the middle of the week,” Stalley said. “October was kind of abnormally warm for us for the most part. We’re headed more into the fall and winter feel.”
That cold front is likely to bring some rain as well, including a 20% chance Monday, 40% on Tuesday and rising to an 80% chance Wednesday. Stalley said the storms aren’t shaping up to be severe.
“We’ll see chances for mostly just some rain late Tuesday and into early Wednesday,” Stalley said. “It’s not going to be anything in the way of strong organized thunderstorms. This would be more of the post-cold front, light rain and drizzle type of rainfall we haven’t seen in a while.”
The lowest temperature of the week will come Thursday night, predicted at about 40 degrees. After that, North Texas will warm back up somewhat, with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
The winter months, typically dry, bring the largest concerns for fire conditions. They can bring drought concerns as well, especially coming off an October that was drier than usual.
“Parts of North Texas have crept back into abnormally dry conditions,” Stalley said. “They’re not quite classified as drought yet, but we did have a slightly drier-than-normal October which did not help out. Hopefully the rain coming up this week will help contribute to some above-average rainfall as we get started in November.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at forecast.weather.gov.