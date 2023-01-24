A winter storm was delivering rain and sleet Tuesday, but North Texas should be spared the worst of the front.
The morning’s rain is expected to transition into a wintry mixture by early afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Tuesday’s high will linger in the 40s for much of the day before dropping into the upper 30s. Overnight, the low is expected to fall to about 35.
“We’re not expecting any significant impact in DFW because we should stay above freezing,” said Madi Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Heavier snow is expected to fall to the north, along the Red River, and west, including Mineral Wells.
The morning’s showers ended a 35-day stretch of no measurable precipitation at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to the weather service.
Gov. Greg Abbott said he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare the state’s response resources. Severe storms are expected in Southeast Texas with the potential for flooding, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
Texas Department of Transportation crews were treating roads in some parts of the state. By midmorning Tuesday, authorities reported roughly 700 roads across Texas were affected by the weather with accidents or closures.
This winter storm will be brief. Highs in North Texas should climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday and low 50s on Tuesday.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.