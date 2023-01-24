Flurries in 2020
The Square is shown in January 2020, after snow flurries fell but didn’t stick. North Texas had a chance of snow flurries Tuesday afternoon.

 DRC file photo

A winter storm was delivering rain and sleet Tuesday, but North Texas should be spared the worst of the front.

The morning’s rain is expected to transition into a wintry mixture by early afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected in Dallas-Fort Worth.

