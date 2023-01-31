weather radar

This radar image from the National Weather Service shows the forecasted precipitation in North Texas. Because of low temperatures, freezing rain is expected through Wednesday night.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service extended its current winter storm warning until Thursday at 6 a.m. in Denton.

Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning, with roads becoming nearly impassible in some areas later today. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy.

