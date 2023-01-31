The National Weather Service extended its current winter storm warning until Thursday at 6 a.m. in Denton.
Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning, with roads becoming nearly impassible in some areas later today. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy.
Today’s high is expected to be 27, with a low of 26. Expect freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m.
As for tonight, expect a chance of sleet before 9 p.m., followed by a slight chance of freezing rain, with a low of 26.
On Wednesday, expect a 90% chance of precipitation, with mainly freezing rain and a high of 32. For Wednesday night, expect freezing rain before midnight, with a low of around 30.
Thursday will see a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, with a high of near 37. Expect a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with a low around 32.
The National Weather Service, as well as the Denton County Office of Emergency Management, recommends that those who need to travel slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses.
Of course, this forecast weather is subject to change, but the sun and a slight warm up in temperature is expected on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting sun with a high near 54.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.