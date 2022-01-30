Temperatures won’t get as low as they did last February, but the National Weather Service recommends staying aware ahead of this week’s winter weather, which could have various impacts in Denton and the region — including power problems.
At this point, the worst of this week’s weather is pinned on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s still days away so projections are subject to change, but as of Sunday evening, the NWS in Fort Worth is projecting frigid conditions to start up Wednesday and wintry precipitation to become a major threat Wednesday night into Thursday.
“Any time you get winter weather around here, it really can cause a lot of hype,” weather service meteorologist Matt Bishop said. “The second half of the week looks like it’s going to be pretty bad as far as anything outdoors is concerned.”
Tuesday is set to look fairly normal in terms of temperatures, with a high of 67 degrees and a low of 45. Wednesday has a 70% chance of precipitation, with rain likely after noon. The weather service is projecting temperatures will fall to around 40 by 5 p.m., and Wednesday night will have significant chances of rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet before midnight. The overnight hours are expected to bring a low of about 20, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday has an outright 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon. That’s the day that will see the worst of the temperatures, with a high of 27 during the day and a low of 14 at night. Bishop said that’s when Dallas-Fort Worth residents should expect the most impactful travel delays, but other impacts are possible as well.
“We’re not going to be down to zero or just below zero like we were last February … but we could have other impacts with the precipitation itself,” Bishop said. “I do think it will be enough to impact both the power grid some and probably travel as well.”
A Sunday morning NWS graphic says below-normal temperatures will start up Wednesday night and continue through Saturday. During this bout of winter weather, impacts could include hazardous travel, frozen pipes, hypothermia and, yes, even power outages from icing.
The agency is suggesting residents monitor the forecast this week due to uncertainty over which areas will see the most impacts, as well as what types of precipitation will actually come to fruition between freezing rain, sleet and snow. People are advised to alter travel plans, stock up on essentials, wrap pipes and assist any vulnerable friends and family.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at www.weather.gov.