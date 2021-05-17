As it continues to rain this week and a flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning, Denton County Emergency Services is keeping an eye out on the usual roads that tend to flood.
C. Wolfe Road near FM1515 (Tom Cole Road) between Denton and Ponder was closed due to high water, and Jackson Road near FM156 south of Krum was on a flood alert due to high water by 2 p.m. Monday, although that was subject to change as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicted showers and thunderstorms overnight.
“We’re watching the usual flooding roads right now, but we’re also watching the lake levels and checking to see maybe what road closures that will continue from that if the lake keeps rising,” said Eric Gildersleeve, Denton County’s assistant emergency management coordinator.
By Monday morning, Gildersleeve said they received an alert that water was getting very close to Shady Shores Road in Lake Dallas. As the road is partially owned by the county, he said it’s one they’re keeping an eye on.
Gildersleeve said Old Alton Road, another road subject to road closures, was open Monday morning. City-owned roads would be subject to the municipalities that own them.
On Sunday, Denton officials closed part of North Locust Street, Mingo Road at Loop 288, Ryan Road at Monte Carlo Lane and Congress Street at Denton Street due to high water. All roads were open again by midafternoon.
Mingo is a road Denton officials will continue to be concerned about in the coming days, according to an email from Daniel Kremer, deputy director of operations for the Denton Public Works Department.
Over the weekend, Adams said the city had some minor utility outages, but none were widespread. A tree limb that fell caused an outage Sunday that affected 35 people.
According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms were ahead for Denton on Monday night, mainly after 11 p.m.
“Weather can be unpredictable,” Adams said. “We know we have crews that will be on standby to quickly respond to any lightning strikes that may occur, downed power lines due to tree falls. We hope not, but we’ll be ready if that does occur.”