Storm at the water tower
On Aug. 20, Denton was cooled off from a hot, dry spell with two rounds of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning to the county. Storms predicted for Thursday have a chance of turning hazardous.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Updated: 6:37 p.m., Thursday

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth extended its severe thunderstorm warning for Denton County until 7 p.m.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

