On Aug. 20, Denton was cooled off from a hot, dry spell with two rounds of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning to the county. Storms predicted for Thursday have a chance of turning hazardous.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth extended its severe thunderstorm warning for Denton County until 7 p.m.
Denton Municipal Electric is responding to several reported electrical outages in the areas of Bolivar Street, Santa Monica Drive, Briercliff Drive, El Paseo Street, San Sabastian Place and the 1200 block of Dallas Drive.
An updated list of outages in Denton is available on DME's website.
Updated: 5:30 p.m., Thursday
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Denton County until 6:30 p.m.
The main threats are identified as 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail.
— Denton County Office of Emergency Management (@DentonCountyOEM) March 2, 2023
The Dallas Morning News reported the National Weather Service placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under risk level 4 out of 5 earlier Thursday. Wind gusts may reach up to 75 mph, and hail could be baseball-size or larger.
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
Denton County could see some hazardous weather as rain and thunderstorms move across North Texas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The weather service is forecasting a 90% chance of rainfall Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly roll in after noon, and some storms are projected to possibly be severe.
During the day Thursday, a “very, very strong, potent upper-level storm system” is expected to be moving from the west into North Texas, where a “pretty unstable” airmass will develop, NWS meteorologist Tom Bradshaw toldThe Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. Then, a cold front is expected to blow in, also from the west, creating a line of storms during the late afternoon or evening hours, he said.
The greatest threat for storms exists along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature will reach 76 degrees, and gusts of wind could reach up to 30 mph during the day.
With an 80% chance of precipitation later, the highest possibility of storms is before 9 p.m. But there could still be some before midnight.
At night, the low temperature will fall around 43 degrees. Winds will ramp up in the evening with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Headed into Friday, the storms should ease, making way for a sunnier and warmer weekend.
