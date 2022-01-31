Fleets of trucks from the Texas Department of Transportation prepared roadways Monday as the region braces for a blast of harsh, wintry weather.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Monday ahead of expected bitterly cold temperatures midweek and a chance of sleet, snow and ice for all of North and Central Texas. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, turning freezing rain Wednesday night into sleet by Thursday behind a cold front. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected.
The precipitation could impede travel and make for dangerous roadway conditions through Friday, the weather service said.
In anticipation, crews from the TxDOT Dallas district — which includes Denton County — began pretreating major highways ahead of the arctic air, according to spokesperson Tony Hartzel. Crews were working on the High Five Interchange, Interstate 30 and Interstate 345 on Monday morning, Hartzel said, spraying a water and salt solution. The brine helps prevent ice from sticking to the roadways.
Pretreating the roads also makes them easier to plow if snow accumulates, he said. If ice or snow does pile up, Hartzel said crews will use a mixture of sand and salt, as well as some brine, to clear the highways.
“The goal is in the next day and a half to two days all major highways in the Dallas district will be treated,” Hartzel said.
Hartzel said the district has about 200 pieces of equipment in its arsenal available for later this week. That includes 87 dump trucks to spread sand and salt; 10 spray trucks and 5 large tanker trucks to apply brine; and 17 snow plow blades.
Crews will work 12-hour shifts throughout the weather event to maintain the roads, Hartzel said. Most of the treatments will happen during off-peak traffic hours.
The forecast conditions could cause roadways — especially bridges and overpasses — to become slick, and the weather service encouraged drivers to modify travel plans and exercise caution as temperatures drop.
“Give our crews room to work, especially if there’s snow and ice on the roadway,” Hartzel reminded drivers. “Those conditions can be treacherous even for us out there.”
“We’re out there doing our best to keep the roads passable,” he added.
The weather service and Dallas Office of Emergency Management encouraged people to prepare their homes and pipes, stock up on essentials in case of a power outage, and prepare vehicles in case of an emergency. Drivers should also keep a supply of water, snacks, power banks, tools, blankets, jumper cables and emergency signals in their cars, the Dallas office said.