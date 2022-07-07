Local hospitals are seeing an increase in heat-related illness amid one of the hottest Junes on record in North Texas.
Medical City Denton has seen a 175% increase in heat-related emergencies from January to June of this year compared with the same period in 2021, with emergencies beginning in March instead of June, as they have the past two years. Denton County Public Health has recorded 63 heat-related illness cases this year as of last week, with the highest number, 19, during the week of June 25. Heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses such as overexposure, heat stress and malaise have been the most common issues.
At Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, 15 people had heat-related illness as their primary diagnosis in June, and 44 were treated for dehydration, with some of those cases likely related to the heat, a spokesperson said.
“We tend to see patients who are dehydrated, so they may have increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate; these are patients that have become lethargic,” said Dr. Emmanuel Sonaike, assistant trauma director at Medical City Denton. “In the more severe range are people who may have seizures or faint.”
Most patients with heat-related illnesses are brought to the emergency room by someone who notices signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion, Sonaike said.
Those who work outdoors, such as construction workers, EMS personnel, military members and young athletes, are among those at a higher risk of complications due to heat. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent a heat advisory to area employees about the risks presented by triple-digit temperatures earlier this month, linking 3 out of 4 heat fatalities to the first week of work before an employee has built up tolerance.
Elderly populations and people with preexisting conditions can also be at risk, especially in homes that do not have adequate air conditioning.
Health care providers expect emergency visits to increase as temperatures continue to rise in the coming months, Sonaike said. Staying hydrated, resting and seeking out shade are important steps to prevent heat-related illness. Since heat exhaustion can become fatal, looking out for family or co-workers in the heat is critical.
“The signs tend to be pretty vague, but if you notice someone not looking quite right who is breathing heavier, someone who’s a little more sluggish than they typically are and maybe not making sense, those are the patients to be concerned about,” Sonaike said.
OSHA’s Heat Safety Tool app calculates worksite heat indexes so that people who work outside can take precautions based on risk level, and the city of Denton provides cooling stations when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. For more on preventing heat-related illness, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’ “Heat Precautions” webpage at www.dshs.texas.gov/heat.