Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 8 PM this evening. Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will all be possible through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. #dfwwx#ctxwx#txwxpic.twitter.com/a8ELtyOtUP
Expect showers with a possible thunderstorm before 11 p.m., with a low of 38.
What’s forecast for the weekend
After tonight, expect a cloudy Friday morning that will gradually clear out with sunny skies. Temperatures will reach near 54 degrees, and there will be breezy winds. Expect mostly cloudy skies at night with a low of 36.
Watch for an area of frost before 10 a.m. Saturday. Expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 56. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 32.
Expect sunny skies with a high near 51 on Sunday and a night low of 34.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.