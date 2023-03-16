Shelf cloud over I-35 (copy)
Buy Now

A tornado watch is in effect in Denton County until 8 p.m. Thursday.

 Al Key/DRC

A tornado watch is in effect for most North Texas counties, including Denton, until 8 p.m.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags