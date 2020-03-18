Big weather is in the forecast again tonight, and the increased chance of hail and damaging winds will likely further test the community’s resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is calling for another round of thunderstorms late Wednesday, with the possibility of a few tornadoes. A line of storms is expected to form to the west and roll toward Denton County and the rest of north Texas beginning in late afternoon.
Any isolated storms that form ahead of the line have the chance to become severe, said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the weather service.
"It's highly dependent on when storms actively develop," Bonnette said, adding that any storms that form on either side of a window between 7 p.m. and midnight could turn severe. "It could be a one-two punch, maybe."
In addition, the area remains under a flash flood watch through Thursday. More rain and thunderstorms expected after midnight could bring another 2-4 inches of rain to already saturated soils, Bonnette said.
Those storms could also bring another round of isolated but damaging wind gusts.
Heavy rains fell early Wednesday morning, causing flash flooding and a few power outages. A total of 3.27 inches was recorded at Denton Enterprise Airport between midnight and dawn Wednesday. The strongest wind gusts measured 22-24 mph.
Denton County erected barricades on more than a dozen flooded rural roads beginning about 6:30 a.m.
Jody Gonzalez, director of Denton County Emergency Services, said officials will have to wait for the water to recede to fully assess the damage. One bridge on Rector Road has washed out.
The county publishes an interactive map on its website to help motorists navigate around dangerous areas. Most are on the county’s flood-prone west side.
Firefighters were called to eight separate incidents for stranded motorists, including high-water rescues on FM407, the road to Justin, and FM2449, the road to Ponder, according to the county's emergency management office.
In addition, Ryan Adams, Denton city spokesman, said power crews responded to seven outages between 1 and 5 a.m. that affected 192 customers, most from blown fuses following a lightning strike. The largest single outage affected 168 households. No one was without power later Wednesday morning, Adams said.
To get a phone call or text message for dangerous weather in your area, sign up for emergency alerts.
Denton city residents can sign up through the city's website, cityofdenton.com. County residents can sign up through dentoncounty.com.
This is a developing story. Check DentonRC.com for additional updates as they are made available.