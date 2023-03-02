Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 9:21 pm
A strong storm with high winds knocked down trees in Denton, including this one on the Courthouse on the Square lawn.
A severe thunderstorm caused strong winds in Justin as a cold front moved over much of the state Thursday.
A squall line from a severe thunderstorm caused strong winds that kicked up dust on the south side of Justin as a cold front moved over much of the state Thursday.
Public safety reporter
Skies darkened early Thursday evening as thunderstorms rolled in, causing several electrical outages, shut down several streets and knocked down trees in the Denton area.
The night's storms put Denton Municipal Electric to work. In one case, DME crews closed the 600 block of West Oak Street to remove a downed power line.
Several other areas, like Bolivar Street, Santa Monica Drive, Briercliff Drive, El Paseo Street, San Sebastian Place and the 1200 block of Dallas Drive experienced outages.
Branches and foliage were strewn across streets due to the high winds. One large tree on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square toppled over in the storm.
Denton police closed down Country Club Road west of Ryan Road at about 8 p.m. due to a downed tree and hazardous conditions.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
