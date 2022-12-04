If you’ve been outside recently, you’ve probably noticed a vivid rainbow of colors among the trees.
Seemingly overnight, leaves in the Dallas area transformed into hues of autumnal gold, burnt orange, deep red and even purple — a fall display you might expect from the much-celebrated canopies in the Northeast.
Many residents and meteorologists have noted the colorful transformation across North Texas neighborhoods, and it turns out there’s a science behind the phenomenon.
According to people who study trees, the results are more surprising than expected this season.
Why is it more vibrant?
Fall in North Texas is not typically a robust leaf-peeping season. Some trees tend to turn brown or red, while others simply shed their leaves as temperatures begin to drop.
But this year’s foliage has expanded outside of its usual range of colors because of a chemical compound known as anthocyanin, Dallas city forester Chris McMaster said. The pigment is produced as a result of prolonged moisture in the air from rainfall.
“I expected for us to have a better display this year, but I don’t even think I expected it to be this vibrant,” said McMaster, who works for the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department.
As trees approach the colder months, they enter a state of dormancy and stop producing chlorophyll, the chemical responsible for their green color. This allows another compound known as carotenoid to dominate, giving leaves their orange, yellow and brown colors.
“Once that chlorophyll recedes, then you can see that carotenoid, and that is something that happens every year,” McMaster said. “That’s why generally in Dallas, most of our trees will see the leaves turn yellow, maybe orange, brown.”
This year’s foliage, however, includes not only more robust yellow and brown, but also purple and red pigments from the production of anthocyanin — the same compound that gives apples and cherries their colors.
Drought-stricken trees were able to produce this extra chemical after a record amount of rainfall hit the area toward the end of summer. August was one of the wettest months in North Texas history, according to the National Weather Service, and the 10.68 inches of precipitation recorded at DFW International Airport topped the previous record for the month, 10.33 inches, set in 1915.
The moisture essentially enabled stressed trees to recover and become healthy, McMaster said.
The trees “weren’t trying to hold onto every little bit of water that they had,” he said. “They were able to go through natural processes, and that allows them to put on that display.”
What are other factors?
Sunlight and temperature also are key factors that affect the color and falling of leaves. Without enough sun and cooler temperatures, trees will likely lose their leaves faster.
“If you don’t have moisture and those right temperatures available, you’re just going to get leaves that turn brown and fall,” McMaster said.
Warm days and cool nights are also responsible for giving trees their vibrant red and purple hues this fall.
“The brightest autumn colors are produced when dry, sunny days are followed by cool, dry nights,” the USDA’s Forest Service says.
Non-native trees, including Japanese maples and the Chinese pistache, may also contribute to the colorful foliage this year. But despite their stunning displays, McMaster discourages people from planting nonnative plants as they can hurt the local ecosystem.
“I’m really hoping that people will take notice of the fall foliage this year in our native species, and latch on to some of those that they enjoy and start planting more native trees,” he said.
When and where can I see them?
If you haven’t enjoyed the foliage yet, it’s best to head to parks or other green spaces soon before it’s too late. Some trees have already started dropping their leaves.
While some trees may hang onto their leaves for longer, it could be as soon as two weeks from now before most start to look barren for the winter, McMaster said.
Foliage can be spotted from almost anywhere, and neighborhoods with a diverse population of trees, like those in East Dallas, may have the most vibrant displays of color.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.