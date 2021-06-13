While Denton and the rest of North Texas have dealt with on-and-off rain for several weeks, forecasts have showers dropping out of upcoming weather patterns in favor of clear skies and increasingly hot temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Saturday morning’s storm could be the last rain the region sees for some time, with NWS forecasts for the upcoming week predicting clear skies at least through the weekend. NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn said the shift is in line with historical trends.
“Usually, by mid-June, we start drying out,” Dunn said. “We’re going to be dry and hot through the week and rain chance will be pretty low on any given day or night.”
Along with that shift comes an increase in temperatures, as highs for the week bottom out at 92 Saturday and peak at 96 Thursday. Of course, the region has loftier highs in store for the upcoming weeks and months: On average, the Dallas-Fort Worth area hits 100 July 1 and doesn’t stop there.
“It’s not until we get into early August that we hit our peak, so we still have a ways to go on temperatures,” Dunn said.
With COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted since this time last year and the continuing vaccine rollout, more North Texas residents will likely be out in the heat, placing a greater emphasis on temperature-related safety precautions. Dunn kept his recommendations simple.
“If you’re going to be outside, it’s pretty easy to become overheated,” Dunn said. “We just tell people to limit their outdoor activities and drink a lot of water.”
NWS provides the basics of heat exhaustion and heat stroke prevention at weather.gov/safety/heat-illness, which includes common symptoms and their suggested treatments. Local officials are also warning residents to be vigilant about children and pets, which can be particularly vulnerable to the increasing temperatures, especially inside vehicles.
Sunday afternoon forecasts predict Monday’s heat index values to top out at 99, though no heat advisories have been issued for the upcoming week. Weather alerts and up-to-date forecasts can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.