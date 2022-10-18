Cold weather
Temperatures in DFW are expected to dip into the 30s for the first time this fall on Tuesday night, when the National Weather Service forecasts a low of 38 degrees.

After a sweltering summer of 100-degree temperatures, North Texas on Tuesday will feel that chill we’ve all been waiting for.

Temperatures in DFW are expected to dip into the 30s for the first time this fall on Tuesday night, when the National Weather Service forecasts a low of 38 degrees. It’s the lowest temperatures have been since March 24, when the temperature hit 36.

