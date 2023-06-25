The weather service also extended its heat advisory for most of North Texas through 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures were expected to remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values were predicted to be as high as 110.
The weather service’s forecast predicts Monday will be hotter in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with highs reaching 102 and heat indexes rising to 111.
Dallas experiences about 17 triple-digit days a year on average, according to NWS data. The city had 47 days with 100-degree or hotter weather last year — the sixth most on record. Twenty-one of those days ran consecutively from mid-July to early August.
The DFW area usually records its first 100-degree day on July 1, “so we’re just a little ahead of schedule,” the weather service said in a tweet Sunday afternoon. “Welcome to summer!”
Breaking news! Our climate site at DFW has hit 101 as of 3:50 PM! Normally, DFW hits its first 100 degree day on July 1st, so we're just a little ahead of schedule. Welcome to summer! 🔥
Hot and humid weather is expected early in the week, a weather service report said.
A weather watch issued Sunday by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s power grid operator, indicates there will be a higher demand on the grid than typically expected. The watch is in effect through Friday.
Up to 41 million people in the United States could be exposed to dangerous heat on Sunday, according to a report from The Washington Post. The five hottest cities in the country, the article said, will all be in Texas, with Fort Worth being the hottest followed by Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Urban heat islands, like some neighborhoods in Dallas, which have fewer trees and more heat-absorbing pavement, can be up to 20 degrees hotter than surrounding areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
