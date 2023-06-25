Weather

Bryson Richardson, 4, sprints around Nancy Best Fountain on Thursday at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

Triple-digit heat was recorded Sunday in Dallas for the first time this year.

The temperature broke 100 degrees at DFW International Airport rising to 101 just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

