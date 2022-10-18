After a sweltering summer of 100-degree temperatures, North Texas on Tuesday felt that chill we’ve all been waiting for.
Temperatures in DFW were expected to dip into the 30s for the first time this fall Tuesday night, when the National Weather Service forecast a low of 38 degrees. It would be the lowest temperatures have been since March 24, when the temperature hit 36.
It has been 208 days since North Texas has seen 30-degree temperatures. “It’s definitely the coldest we’ve seen in quite some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said.
The first dip into the 30s is coming a little bit earlier in the year than usual; the average first day of the year for 30-degree temps is Nov. 2. The earliest 30-something-degree day was Oct. 8, 1921, matched on on Oct. 8, 2012, Barnes said.
“We’re a little ahead of schedule, but it’s not the earliest we’ve seen,” Barnes said.
Tuesday’s temperatures were the residual effects of the cold front that made its way to North Texas over the weekend. The cold air lagged a bit behind the rest of the front before making its way to the region on Tuesday.
The chilly temps won’t last long. After dipping into the 30s Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to start climbing again, reaching a high of 87 Saturday, according to the weather service. Barnes said folks should anticipate breezy weather this weekend.
Here’s the NWS forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67 during the day. The evening weather will be clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82 during the day. The evening weather will be clear, with a low around 53.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86 during the day. The evening weather will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.