Folks beat the heat by cooling off at Denton's Water Works Park in 2021.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The oppressive heat that descended on Texas last week will continue this week, with nearly every weather service office in the state issuing heat advisories or warnings for the days ahead.

After reaching a high temperature of 108 degrees Sunday, El Paso will again face triple-digit heat Monday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Monday’s high could reach 109 degrees, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning through Tuesday for El Paso and Hudspeth counties.

