Denton and the rest of North Texas have a chance for severe storms Sunday evening that could bring damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Denton’s forecast includes a 20% chance of showers Saturday night that escalates into a 70% chance Sunday. That chance jumps again Sunday night, increasing to 90% with thunderstorms possible before midnight and likely after midnight, according to the forecast. NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said the system could gradually ramp up Sunday before severe storms arrive.
“I think we’ll see a steady increase in showers during the day on Sunday,” Stalley said. “Right now, it looks like the main threat for any strong or severe storms will hold off until Sunday evening.”
Stalley said that if any severe storms do develop, they could bring threats of flooding, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.
“We’re mostly looking at damaging wind threat, but we certainly can’t rule out the threat for a tornado or two across the area,” Stalley said.
According to the forecast, the system should be moved out by Monday after 7 a.m. Wednesday also has a 20% chance of showers and storms, though Stalley added that strong storm systems are unlikely through the rest of the week.
In addition to the weekend’s possible severe storms, a Friday morning NWS hazardous weather outlook says fog could develop Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, reducing visibility to less than a mile. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at forecast.weather.gov.