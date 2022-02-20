Denton and the rest of North Texas are facing a grab bag of Texas weather this week that includes everything from highs in the 80s to freezing precipitation, and while it likely won’t get as bad as earlier this month, meteorologists are still warning of possible travel impacts.
The week will start off warm, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, which projects Denton will see a high of 81 degrees Monday. Starting Monday night, it will become a week of storms, with a 70% chance of precipitation after 7 p.m. That system won’t have winter elements, instead being a more typical thunderstorm with the possibility of severe hazards.
“There’s at least a low chance for a strong or severe storm,” NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said. “The main threat would be, maybe, some hail with that.”
The system should move its way out of the region sometime Tuesday morning and will be followed by a cold front. Stalley said temperatures will drop quickly at that point, leading to the wintry precipitation forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. That will start up at around 7 a.m. Wednesday and could last until Thursday afternoon.
The major difference between this winter storm system and the one from early February is the temperature lows. Denton will get to well below freezing, but the lowest forecast temperature is only 24 degrees Thursday night, by which time the precipitation should already be over with.
“The good news this time is that temperatures will be a little bit warmer,” Stalley said. “It will be a little more difficult for surface roads to be impacted that much with accumulations of ice.”
The exact precipitation types to watch out for will be rain, freezing rain and sleet. There could be snow in the mix Thursday, but Stalley said it’s unlikely there will be much accumulation at all if that comes to fruition. While the forecast is milder this time around, he said there’s still real risk for travel impact.
“I think we could see some travel issues, especially up north of [Interstate] 20, so including Denton,” Stalley said. “That’s going to be the area that’s going to get the colder air. I think we could certainly see some road impacts in that area during the middle portion of the week.”
After the winter weather rolls through, things will warm up again. Highs are forecast at 43 Friday, 45 Saturday and 55 Sunday, with a slight chance for rain Saturday.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at www.weather.gov.