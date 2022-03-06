A storm system that could pass through Denton County Sunday night into Monday morning has just a slight chance for severity, and the region is likely in the clear for the rest of the week — but storm season is quickly approaching.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, there are two rounds of storms likely to come through Denton on Sunday, one in the afternoon and one in the overnight hours. Most of the severity threat will be further east of Dallas-Fort Worth, meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said.
“We’ll be watching thunderstorms,” Dunn said Sunday afternoon. “The overall severe weather threat has really lowered.”
There’s still a possibility of hail or damaging winds in the early morning hours of Monday, but Dunn said that’s only a slight possibility.
Denton will have clear skies this week as far as rain is concerned, with NWS forecasts only projecting a 20% chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Starting Monday, weekday temperature highs are projected at 53, 54, 62, 68 and 49.
A cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, bringing lows below freezing that night and Friday night. On Saturday, the Denton area is expected to jump back up to a high of 59.
Going forward, Denton and the rest of North Texas will look toward the start of storm season, with spring only a few weeks away. Dunn said the region still needs a lot of rain to make up for a particularly dry winter.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to take a lot of rain to start to improve the drought conditions,” Dunn said. “We will need some heavier rain events to start to have an impact.”
While the rainiest time of the year will soon arrive, Dunn said it’s no sure thing that Dallas-Fort Worth will get the rain it so badly needs. This year’s weather patterns still favor below-average precipitation going forward, something she said doesn’t bode well for improving drought and fire conditions.
“‘Hopefully’ is definitely the way to put it,” Dunn said. “It’s not a guarantee.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at www.weather.gov.