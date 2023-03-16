Multiple lines of storms moved through North Texas on Thursday evening, bringing hail, and conditions for possible flooding and tornadoes in the area.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a flash flood warning but had not confirmed any reports of tornadoes touching down as of 6:30 p.m.
Tornado warnings in parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties expired by 5:30 p.m. Businesses in each county suffered damage from the storms, and water pooled on interstate roads, according to social media videos.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist for NWS Fort Worth, said multiple lines of storms were expected to move through North Texas with the cold front.
The weather service received multiple reports of hail that measured up 3 inches, Sellers said.
Sellers said the severe hail threats died down with the first line of storms as the system moved eastward. Some small, penny-sized hail was reported near downtown Dallas.
Severe weather activity, which was expected to move out of the Dallas area by 9 or 10 p.m., caused hundreds of cancellations at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
As of 6 p.m., more than 630 flights were delayed, and almost 190 flights were canceled at DFW Airport. Fifty-eight flights were canceled at Love Field, and 125 flights were delayed.
Oncor’s online outage map showed that more than 9,000 customers were without power as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
