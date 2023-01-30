A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College all announced campus closures before 10 a.m. on Monday, citing icy conditions. UNT closed both its Denton and Frisco campuses, and TWU announced it would close its campus at 9 a.m. because conditions were deteriorating faster than expected.
NCTC announced it would close all of its campuses by 12:30 p.m. because of weather, including Graham and Bowie campuses.
Denton ISD announced early dismissal, with elementary schools ending their day at 1 p.m., middle school campuses closing at 1:35 p.m. and high school campuses dismissing at 2:10 p.m.
The district did announce that all athletic contests and after-school practices were canceled Monday until further notice.
Argyle ISD reported that slick roads led to administrators decided to cancel classes for the day. Krum, and Sanger school districts will close their campuses at 12:30 p.m. Lake Dallas ISD will close its campuses two hours early. Ponder ISD closed and sent its fleet of buses back to neighborhoods at 10:30 a.m.
Additionally, the city of Denton announced trash collection would be suspended Monday and Tuesday, with Home Chemical Collection and the ReUse Store, as well as waste, brush and bulky collections, are also suspended.
Staying safe
The Denton County Office of Emergency Management is cautioning locals to stay off roadways, which have multiple slick spots being treated by the Texas Department of Transportation and other road crews.
Health experts are also urging caution from potential weather-related injuries, from falling on ice to hypothermia, frostbite and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“The day of the ice storm, you'll see people slip, fall and hit the back of their head,” said Glenn Hardesty, an emergency medicine physician on the medical staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. “They experience head and neck pain and come into the emergency department. Then, two days later, we see another wave of patients who come in after experiencing persistent headaches or they have orthopedic injuries.”
Staying warm
Medical professionals are cautioning people to avoid ice patches, watch for signs of frostbite — such as a low body temperature and the loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes — and to never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.
If you experience signs of hypothermia, including shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness, go to a warm room and wrap yourself in warm blankets, warming your chest first. Do not use a heating pad or massage if you experience frostbite symptoms; use body heat and warm water.
Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, experts warm.
This story will be updated throughout the day Monday.