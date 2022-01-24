Alyssa Baker, left, and Andrea Bellolio enjoy Monday's sunny weather with a high near 60 degrees on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square. On Wednesday, temperatures are projected to dip below freezing with a wind chill in the 20s, but the Denton area isn't likely to see snow.
Early projections from the National Weather Service on Monday indicated snow and other forms of winter precipitation are unlikely in Denton throughout the week.
The weather service released a series of updates via social media Monday that detailed a possible mix of winter precipitation for counties mostly northwest of Denton.
As of Monday evening, the weather service's hour-by-hour projection for Wednesday showed zero chances of rain, thunder, snow, freezing rain or sleet. Temperatures are projected to dip below freezing Wednesday with a wind chill bringing the relative temperature into the low 20s.
A tweet from the weather service Monday stated there were no anticipated impacts from possible wintry mixes across North Texas because expected amounts were so low.
"There is still some uncertainty regarding timing and placement, so check back!" the tweet read.
A sliver of northwestern Denton County was included in that tweet's approximation of affected counties Wednesday night.