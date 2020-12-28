Much of North Texas could see wintry mix or snow Thursday, with the official National Weather Service putting in its forecast “snow likely” after early rain showers.
With a likely high around 39 degrees on New Year’s Eve, snow could fall but might not stick, said Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty between the computer models we use on who will see winter weather and how much,” Fano said. “As far as on Thursday when we see the energy and better precipitation, temperatures will be higher 30s. But it can snow at 40 degrees — it’s not impossible, it just won’t have a lot of impact.”
The last time it snowed in the Denton area was Jan. 11, when less than half an inch of snow fell in the morning.
According to data from the National Weather Service, the last time an inch of snow accumulated in the area was March 5, 2015.
The possible winter weather will come after two days of rainy weather, with a 40% change of rain Tuesday that increases overnight to a 90% chance of showers Wednesday.
“Then a cold front will move through after, but that system will still be west from us,” Fano said. “The combination of that system and the cold air on the surface will have us see some potential.”
While the weather service issued a special weather statement Monday regarding the potential for snow, Fano said meteorologists will have a better idea of what’s to come on Tuesday.
“It’s certainly something people need to be aware of — not only is there potential for winter weather, these forecasts could change from much more to nothing at all,” he said. “If [the system] drops 100 miles south, we won’t see anything. But if it goes up 100 miles, we’ll see much more.”