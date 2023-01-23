Flurries in 2020
Buy Now

The Square is shown in January 2020, after snow flurries fell but didn't stick.

 Frances Tingle/

For the DRC

Bundle up, North Texas: Parts of the region are expected to get hit with a mix of rain and snow throughout the day Tuesday.

Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth says heavy rain Tuesday morning will turn into a wintry mix by early afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you